Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Science

Research Could Help Understand the Mechanisms of a Unique Family of Copper-Based Superconductors

Over the last 35 years, scientists have investigated a special type of materials called superconductors. When cooled to the correct temperatures, these materials allow electricity to flow without resistance. One team is researching superconductors using the Summit supercomputer. The team found that negative particles in the superconductors interact strongly with the smallest units of light in the materials.

This interaction leads to sudden changes in the materials' behavior. This interaction is at the root of understanding how a certain type of copper-based superconductor works.

The Impact

Related Stories

The team wanted to find out how the interactions between particles in the material change when they are in a crowded space with lots of other interacting particles. They hope that the results will help them better understand a unique class of superconducting materials based on copper. These materials will be more efficient than typical superconductors, thanks to their ability to work at relatively warm temperatures. This work could eventually lead to extremely efficient future electronic devices.

Summary

Researchers modeled the complicated interactions between negatively charged electron particles in a material and the interactions between electrons and phonons. Phonons are the smallest units of vibrational energy in a material. These models involved millions of particle states, with each state comprising distinct characteristics.

The result is one of the team's largest calculations to date of copper-based superconductors. The method gives the researchers a framework to study the so-called "self-energy" of electrons. The results could help the team get closer to understanding the mechanisms of a unique family of copper-based superconductors, which would be more efficient than typical copper-based superconductors.

Funding

The work was supported by the Department of Energy Office of Science through the Theory of Materials Program at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and by the National Science Foundation. Advanced codes were provided by the Center for Computational Study of Excited-State Phenomena in Energy Materials (C2SEPEM). The Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility provided computational resources in this study. The Texas Advanced Computing Center and National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center provided additional computational resources in this study.

Source: https://www.energy.gov/science/office-science

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Novel Catalyst for Clean Hydrogen Production from Water

AZoM talked to Ailong Li, a postdoctoral researcher at RIKEN, about his research that has developed a green catalyst for the production of hydrogen energy. This could revolutionize efforts to leave fossil fuels behind in the production of clean energy.

Novel Catalyst for Clean Hydrogen Production from Water

Introducing a Commercially Stable Lithium-Sulfur Battery

AZoM spoke to Dr. Vibha Kalra, George B. Francis Chair Professor and the Director of the Ph.D. Program in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Drexel University, about her research that has made a breakthrough for the use of lithium-sulfur batteries.

Introducing a Commercially Stable Lithium-Sulfur Battery

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Advanced materials have been one of the cornerstones of nuclear submarine development, and this article will provide an analysis of the subject.

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

This article provides an overview of the materials that are used to produce photovoltaic cells for the production of renewable energy, as well as new research that proposes the use of novel materials.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »