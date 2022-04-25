Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Events

Thermcraft Announces New General Manager, Andrew Belling

Thermcraft, an international leading manufacturer of thermal processing equipment, announced today that Andrew Belling has joined the company as General Manager. Mr. Belling will be responsible for process improvement, positive growth and continued development within the Thermcraft organization.

Andrew Belling. Image Credit: Thermcraft, Inc.

“We are pleased to welcome Andy to the Thermcraft team as our new General Manager,” said Lee, President. His manufacturing experience and operational leadership will be assets to Thermcraft, and we look forward to the many contributions he will make to the success of our great company.” 

Prior to joining Thermcraft, Mr. Belling was General Manager for Siemens Energy where he was responsible for manufacturing, engineering, quality and facilities. He has held General Manager and plant leadership positions for Morgan Technical Ceramics, Spectrum Control, AVX and Bourns. Mr. Belling holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Ceramic Engineering from Alfred University. 

Source: https://thermcraftinc.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thermcraft, Inc.. (2022, April 25). Thermcraft Announces New General Manager, Andrew Belling. AZoM. Retrieved on April 26, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58909.

  • MLA

    Thermcraft, Inc.. "Thermcraft Announces New General Manager, Andrew Belling". AZoM. 26 April 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58909>.

  • Chicago

    Thermcraft, Inc.. "Thermcraft Announces New General Manager, Andrew Belling". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58909. (accessed April 26, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Thermcraft, Inc.. 2022. Thermcraft Announces New General Manager, Andrew Belling. AZoM, viewed 26 April 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58909.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from Thermcraft, Inc.

See all content from Thermcraft, Inc.