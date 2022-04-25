Thermcraft Announces New General Manager, Andrew Belling

Thermcraft, an international leading manufacturer of thermal processing equipment, announced today that Andrew Belling has joined the company as General Manager. Mr. Belling will be responsible for process improvement, positive growth and continued development within the Thermcraft organization.

Andrew Belling. Image Credit: Thermcraft, Inc.

“We are pleased to welcome Andy to the Thermcraft team as our new General Manager,” said Lee, President. His manufacturing experience and operational leadership will be assets to Thermcraft, and we look forward to the many contributions he will make to the success of our great company.”

Prior to joining Thermcraft, Mr. Belling was General Manager for Siemens Energy where he was responsible for manufacturing, engineering, quality and facilities. He has held General Manager and plant leadership positions for Morgan Technical Ceramics, Spectrum Control, AVX and Bourns. Mr. Belling holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Ceramic Engineering from Alfred University.

Source: https://thermcraftinc.com/