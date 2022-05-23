Consortium set-up to develop next generation battery technology receives materials boost from Morgan

A consortium set-up to develop the next generation in battery technology has received a significant boost, with the donation of a pioneering advanced material to the project.

Morgan Advanced Materials has provided Lucideon with a high-performance lithium conducting solid-electrolyte material, which is not yet available in the marketplace.

The solid electrolyte will be used to support the ongoing research and development project being carried out by the consortium, led by Lucideon, along with project partners KWSP and Loughborough University.

Together they are working as part of UK Research and Innovation’s Faraday battery challenge fund to assess two complementary technologies to manufacture components for solid-state batteries; Additive Manufacturing at Loughborough University and contactless Field Enhanced Sintering at Lucideon to manufacture thin, textured/designed films of solid electrolytes for Li-ion and Na-ion batteries. In parallel, KWSP are leading an assessment of pilot scale manufacturing approaches to expedite technology exploitation.

The project received funding last year through the Government's modern industrial strategy, as part of the UKRI’s investment of up to £318 million in research and innovation projects and facilities to drive the growth of a strong battery business in the UK.

Stuart MacLachlan, head of R&D at Lucideon, said: “The focus of the programme is to develop batteries offering better performance and safety.

“Morgan Advanced Materials has donated their bespoke solid electrolyte material which is new and not yet in the public domain.

“A great deal of development has gone into creating the material and the donation provides a unique opportunity for the programme to progress.

“A breakthrough from the consortium could create a unique technology for the UK, enabling it to become a leader in low energy and low waste manufacturing methods, and to take a significant share of the EV battery market.”

Dr William Thomas, scientist of Morgan Advanced Materials, said: “This is an exciting project which we hope will help position the UK at the forefront of solid-state battery manufacturing.”