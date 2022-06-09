Complete Circulator Portfolio for Laboratory and Research

With the new MAGIO series, JULABO is presenting its circulator portfolio as a complete series for the first time at a trade fair. MAGIO is expanding its CORIO and DYNEO brand portfolio with a high-end circulator for the most demanding temperature control applications in research and science.

Image Credit: JULABO GMBH

As one of the leading providers of professional temperature control technology, JULABO will be presenting examples of a wide range of solutions for everyday as well as special temperature applications in laboratories and industry from June 21 to 24, 2022 in Hall B2, Stand 202 at analytica in Munich. Discover and compare CORIO, DYNEO and MAGIO at our trade fair stand and get to know one of the highest performance, dynamic temperature control systems with PRESTO. Thanks to modern technology, the new JULABO Online World takes you on a visual discovery tour of the wide range of temperature control options with units from the JULABO product portfolio.

Our temperature control experts are looking forward to personal discussions and your visit to our stand 202 in Hall B2 – with the best coffee specialties, freshly prepared by a barista!

Source: https://www.julabo.com/en-gb