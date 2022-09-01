Gefeg-Neckar AGV Drive Systems Now Available from Mclennan

Gefeg-Neckar Antriebssysteme GmbH is a drive systems expert for transportation machinery and materials handling equipment applications in mobility, medical, logistics and many other branches of industry.

Gefeg Neckar AGV Drive Systems – available with full support from Mclennan. Image Credit: Mclennan

The German designer and manufacturer, represented in the UK by motion specialist Mclennan, includes a custom designed drive systems capability specifically aimed at integration on Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). Supplied as complete Vulkollan™ equipped wheel assemblies with mechanical interfacing adapters, these modular systems include brushless DC geared motors, feedback encoders, optional dynamic or holding brakes - and are supplied with integrated on-board motor controls or for use with external motor controls and optional Safe Torque Off (STO).

Extensively used in production and warehousing settings for transportation, loading and retrieval of pallets, crates, boxes, and components etc., all types of AGVs can be equipped with Gefeg-Neckar’s drives up to a maximum power of 1.5 kW. Powerful brushless DC motors provide maximum efficiency for battery operated AGVs as well as extended life with low maintenance. With load carrying capability per wheel up to 1000 kg, three outline drive models are available for customisation with the nominal wheel diameter between 160 and 230 mm. These are variously equipped with 24 or 48 VDC geared motors with maximum torque output of approximately 16, 27 and 88 Nm, and respective maximum speeds of 244, 182 and 78 rpm. This equates to nominal AGV cart speeds of 2.0, 1.5 and 0.9 m/sec respectively. The modularly designed models can be flexibly adapted to match application specifics with alternative gear unit technologies (planetary, worm and spur), adjusted motor characteristics and tailored componentry to suit the performance required. For medical or high hygiene environments, stainless steel motor, gear unit and hardware versions are available.

Gefeg-Neckar designs and manufactures many other specialist drive transmission systems including wheelchair mobility, wind turbine rotor adjustment, solar panel actuators, rehabilitation equipment, home automation, machinery for wood and metal working, packaging and more.

Mclennan, through its extensive capability in motion system integration, facilitate the customisation process between the customer and Gefeg-Neckar – and with its own UK-based design and build service and distribution partnerships with leading selected motion control component and systems manufacturers are also able to specify and deliver complementary motion systems. These include but are not restricted to stepper and servo motor-based automation solutions from single components to complete systems including software, training and comprehensive after sales support.

Source: http://www.mclennan.co.uk