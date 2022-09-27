Metso Outotec Introduces Visionary NextGen Pelletizing™ Plant Concept Supporting Transition to Green Steel

Metso Outotec is launching NextGen Pelletizing™, a visionary concept for the next generation of pelletizing plants that strive to be carbon-neutral and autonomous. This revolutionary concept is a part of the company’s Planet Positive offering focused on environmentally efficient technologies.

Metso Outotec-NextGen Pelletizing. Image Credit: Metso Outotec

​​​​​​​“NextGen Pelletizing™ is yet further proof of our strong commitment to building innovative pelletizing solutions that are sustainable and contribute to climate targets. It offers significant benefits and will help the industry decarbonize, providing an 80 to 90% reduction in CO 2 emissions,” says Attaul Ahmad, Vice President, Ferrous and Heat Transfer business at Metso Outotec.

NextGen Pelletizing™ offers unmatched benefits

Further energy reduction of 5 to 10%

emission reduction of 80 to 90% Production and availability increase of 10 to 15%

Improved product homogeneity and quality to support the transition of the steel industry

NextGen Pelletizing™ considers all relevant factors for energy efficiency, plant production, and pellet quality to enable a holistic optimization of the performance of the pelletizing process. It follows a modular approach to minimize the sources of CO 2 from the three carbon-intensive steps involved in pelletizing and introduces further improved gas schemes, advanced combustion and burner technology (LowNOx, Hydrogen, and alternative fuels) as well as increased plant stability and performance through advanced process control.

“Pelletizing is and will remain crucial in the future for the industry’s transition to green, carbon-neutral steel production. I am really excited about NextGen Pelletizing™, which I firmly believe will completely revolutionize the way pelletizing plants are built or operated in the future,” says Matthias Gabriel, Director, Ferrous technologies at Metso Outotec.

“The best part about NextGen Pelletizing™ is that it can be implemented fully or in parts, depending on the customer needs. And it can be easily upgraded in existing plants. Our experts will continue to evolve this vision with improved and innovative processes and tools,” he adds.

Performance backed by a strong portfolio of online digital tools

As the original inventor of the pelletizing process, Metso Outotec’s NextGen Pelletizing™ also offers an exhaustive suite of digital solutions that help improve process performance, production capacity, and product quality as well as reduce energy consumption, environmental impact, and operation and maintenance costs. These solutions include VisioPellet™ , Ferroflame LowNox burner, Pallet Car Condition Monitoring System, and Training Simulator, amongst others.

Metso Outotec is a leading supplier of traveling grate pelletizing technology with an installed worldwide base of over 120 plants. The technology provides dependable process performance with an emphasis on optimizing fuel efficiency and minimal emissions.

