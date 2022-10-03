Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Science

Experts Gather at the 3rd HK Tech Forum to Discuss About Development of Advanced Materials

Eminent scholars from academia to industry gathered at the HK Tech Forum on Advanced Matter and Materials, hosted by the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) from 19 to 20 September, to share their findings and explore approaches in the development of advanced materials.

This is the third in the HK Tech Forum series, which serves as a dynamic platform for discussing microelectronic packaging and the mechanical behaviour of materials.

President Way Kuo of CityU extended a warm welcome to all the participants at the opening ceremony on 19 September. "I hope all the participants of the forum will find the talks and discussions stimulating and inspiring, and have meaningful takeaways from the conference that will encourage more profound and deeper research in advanced matter and materials," he said. 

The HK Tech Forum series at CityU, initiated by President Kuo, is part of CityU's innovative endeavours. CityU has a well-earned reputation as an innovative hub for research and professional education and to support its many innovative and strategic initiatives. President Kuo said the University launched a 10-year comprehensive capital campaign in 2014 to raise HK$2.5 billion for strategic needs and priorities, with encouraging results so far despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Professor Liu Chain-tsuan, University Distinguished Professor in the College of Engineering at CityU and Senior Fellow of HKIAS, and Professor Tu King-ning, Chair Professor of Materials and Electrical Engineering at CityU, are the coordinators of this 3rd HK Tech Forum on Advanced Matter and Materials.

The first day of the forum began with a featured talk by Professor Lu Ke, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Liaoning Academy of Materials, China, on the topic "The Schwarz Crystal Structure: A Metastable Structure in Polycrystalline Metals with Extremely Fine Grains".

Professor Lu introduced the formation process, structural characteristics, and some of the properties of Schwarz crystal structures in a number of pure metals and alloys.

World-leading scholars were invited to give keynote talks on the development of advanced materials in the two-day forum. Professor Lu Zhaoping, of the University of Science and Technology Beijing, China, focused on developing advanced high-performance metallic materials via engineering coherent nanostructures. Professor Dierk Raabe, of the Max Planck Institute for Iron Research, Germany, explored how to make high-strength aluminium alloys resistant to hydrogen embrittlement, and Dr Douglas Yu, Vice President of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), discussed the implementation of advanced materials for semiconductor technologies. 

Six forums in the HK Tech series will be held in the second half of 2022, and there are plans to expand into 2023 and beyond. The next forum, on carbon neutrality and a sustainable environment, will be held from 5 to 8 October. 

HK Tech Forum series

https://www.cityu.edu.hk/hktechforum/

Source: https://www.ias.cityu.edu.hk/

