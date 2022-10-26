Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

New UV anaerobic adhesive from Panacol

Panacol has developed Vitralit® UD 4292 F, a new dual-curing adhesive that cures primarily by UV light with a secondary anerobic cure for shadowed areas. The special feature of this adhesive system is the high glass transition range of >130°C when cured under optimum conditions.

Vitralit® UD 4292 F. Image Credit: Panacol

Related Stories

 

In response to a growing market demand for UV anerobic adhesive systems, Panacol has expanded its portfolio of dual-curing adhesive systems with Vitralit® UD 4292 F.  This new product is ideally suited for structural bonding and sealing in automotive and electronics applications.

Vitralit® UD 4292 F is a transparent acrylic adhesive that cures in just a few seconds with light in the UVA or visible range.  LED curing devices from Dr. Hönle provide light curing energy in wavelengths and intensity that optimize absorption by the adhesive’s photoinitiators for highly efficient UV light curing cycles. In shadowed areas, this adhesive reacts with metal ions in the absence of oxygen to ensure full cure.  The secondary anerobic curing can be accelerated by adding heat or by applying a chemical activator to one of the surfaces to be bonded. When properly cured, Vitralit® UD 4292 F exhibits very high pull-out forces on various metals.

These properties make Vitralit® UD 4292 F particularly desireable for a wide variety of electric motor assembly applications, including structural bonding of ball bearings or shaft-hub connections on rotors and stators.  The high glass transition temperature of over 130°C  ensures that the adhesive system retains its bond strength under temperature fluctuations and dynamic stress. This UV anaerobic adhesive system meets the demanding assembly requirements in the electric motor and electric vehicle (EV) markets.

For visual process control, the composition of Vitralit® UD 4292 F contains a fluorescent marker that glows bright blue when exposed to low intensity UV light, making it visible in very thin gaps.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. (2022, October 26). New UV anaerobic adhesive from Panacol. AZoM. Retrieved on October 26, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60320.

  • MLA

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. "New UV anaerobic adhesive from Panacol". AZoM. 26 October 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60320>.

  • Chicago

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. "New UV anaerobic adhesive from Panacol". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60320. (accessed October 26, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. 2022. New UV anaerobic adhesive from Panacol. AZoM, viewed 26 October 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60320.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »