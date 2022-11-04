Huntsman Develops Breakthrough Bio-based Polyurethane System for Lower Carbon Automotive Acoustic Application

Huntsman today announced the launch of ACOUSTIFLEX® VEF BIO system – a pioneering bio-based viscoelastic foam technology for molded acoustic applications in the automotive industry that contains up to 20% bio-based content, derived from vegetable oils. This new solution can lower the carbon footprint of automotive carpet back-foaming by up to 25% compared to existing Huntsman systems for this application*. The technology can also be used for dash and wheel arch insulation.

Image Credit: Huntsman

ACOUSTIFLEX® VEF BIO system addresses rising demand for material technologies that can help automotive manufacturers lower their carbon footprint – but are still high-performing. Through careful formulation, Huntsman has integrated bio-based content into its ACOUSTIFLEX VEF® BIO system with zero impact on any of the acoustic or mechanical characteristics that automotive component manufacturers and OEMs seek to achieve.

Irina Bolshakova, Global Marketing Lead for Automotive Polyurethanes at Huntsman, explains more: “Previously, there was a frustration that incorporating bio-based content into a polyurethane foam system would have a detrimental impact on performance, specifically on emission and odor levels. The development of our ACOUSTIFLEX® VEF BIO system proves that doesn’t need to be the case.”

When it comes to acoustic performance, analysis experiments show that Huntsman’s original VEF systems can outclass standard high resilient (HR) foams at lower frequencies (<500 Hz). ACOUSTIFLEX ® VEF BIO system does the same – achieving the same magnitude of sound reducing capability.

In developing ACOUSTIFLEX ® VEF BIO system, Huntsman has continued its work in the development of zero-amine, zero-plasticiser, and extremely low aldehyde emitting PU foams. As a result, the system is both low emission and low odor.

ACOUSTIFLEX ® VEF BIO system remains lightweight. Introducing bio content into its VEF systems, Huntsman has worked hard to ensure that the weight of the material is not affected.

VEF BIO system remains lightweight. Introducing bio content into its VEF systems, Huntsman has worked hard to ensure that the weight of the material is not affected. Huntsman’s automotive team has also ensured there are no associated processing disadvantages. ACOUSTIFLEX® VEF BIO system can still be used to quickly create components that have complex geometric shapes and sharp angles, with high productivity rates and demould times as low as 80 seconds – depending on part design.

Continuing, Irina said: “Polyurethanes are very hard to beat when it comes to pure acoustic performance. They are incredibly effective at muffling sound, reducing vibrations, and dampening down any harshness caused by the movement of a vehicle. Our ACOUSTIFLEX® VEF BIO system takes that to the next level. Incorporating bio-based content into the mix to deliver a lower carbon acoustic solution, that does not compromise emission or odor requirements, is far better for vehicle brands and their partners and customers – but also the planet.’

Source: https://www.huntsman.com/