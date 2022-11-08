Large Format Lenses for High Resolution Camera & Sensors

Resolve Optics is a leading OEM design and development supplier of top quality, high performance large format lenses.

Close-up of large format camera lens. Image Credit: Resolve Optics Ltd.

Custom designed for use with line scan and area scan cameras – these large format lenses provide the very high resolution over a large image format required by demanding scientific and machine vision applications.

As well as providing very high resolution over a large image format – Resolve Optics has also designed diffraction-limited large format lenses with a large depth of field, low distortion edge to edge, application-specific F-number, exceptional contrast and a wide field of view for close-up imaging.

Resolve Optics take a customer centric approach to OEM optical design, development and supply. The company prides itself on nearly three decades of quickly translating each customer need into an optimised optical design, running projects successfully, and manufacturing production quantities of lenses or optical products on time, to the specified quality and target price.

