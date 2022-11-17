Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Materials Analysis | Automotive Materials

TESCAN ORSAY Holding, a.s. and 3D-Micromac AG Collaborate to Increase the Efficiency of Failure Analysis Workflows

TESCAN, one of the leading companies in charged particle optics, 4D micro-CT and bespoke solutions, and 3D-Micromac AG, the industry leader in laser micromachining systems, collaborate to provide a more efficient workflow to diagnose a variety of materials and to root cause defects in functional materials and devices. Reducing the cost as well as time and skills demanding hours of labor to reach the region of interest (ROI), to just minutes.

The microPREP™ PRO laser system for efficient sample preparation. Image Credit: 3D-Micromac AG

Currently, samples of metals, semiconductors, ceramics, and compound materials are analyzed with focused ion beam (FIB) methods. TESCAN Plasma FIB-SEM is used throughout the semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace market segments as an industry-proven solution. These have, however, an increasing need for even larger volume material removal when FA is required on deeply buried ROIs or very large cross-sections.

“At TESCAN we are excited to vastly decrease the time-to-result of demanding failure analysis tasks, with the ability to analyze even larger volumes and create a much more productive workflow for industrial FA environments. We see a strong potential to create further synergies between TESCAN and 3D-Micromac portfolio as well as other FA tools in the FA labs to double-underline the meaning of solution,” said Jozef Vincenc Oboňa, Product Marketing Director at TESCAN. Typical sample preparation with Plasma FIB can take several hours and is mainly focused on FA tasks of sub-millimeter dimensions. “3D-Micromac’s microPREP™ PRO uses an ultra-short laser pulse ablation technique that allows the processing of much larger volume tasks in FA exceeding a cubic millimeter”, commented Tino Petsch, CEO at 3D-Micromac AG.

The current application solution is already reducing the FA time in most tested cases at least by 50%, in some applications even 95%. On average 75% of the overall time is saved by using TESCAN’s industry-proven Plasma FIB-SEMs together with 3D-Micromac’s flexible laser systems microPREP™ PRO. Further joint development will ensure that Plasma FIB-SEMs and microPREP™ PRO systems do not act as individual instruments but become an integral part of the FA lab ecosystem.

Source: https://3d-micromac.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    3D-Micromac AG. (2022, November 17). TESCAN ORSAY Holding, a.s. and 3D-Micromac AG Collaborate to Increase the Efficiency of Failure Analysis Workflows. AZoM. Retrieved on November 17, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60461.

  • MLA

    3D-Micromac AG. "TESCAN ORSAY Holding, a.s. and 3D-Micromac AG Collaborate to Increase the Efficiency of Failure Analysis Workflows". AZoM. 17 November 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60461>.

  • Chicago

    3D-Micromac AG. "TESCAN ORSAY Holding, a.s. and 3D-Micromac AG Collaborate to Increase the Efficiency of Failure Analysis Workflows". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60461. (accessed November 17, 2022).

  • Harvard

    3D-Micromac AG. 2022. TESCAN ORSAY Holding, a.s. and 3D-Micromac AG Collaborate to Increase the Efficiency of Failure Analysis Workflows. AZoM, viewed 17 November 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60461.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Spectrum Match Software Program

Spectrum Match Software Program

Spectrum Match is a powerful software program that allows the user to search through a custom-built spectrum library to find similar spectra.

From EDAX

More Content from 3D-Micromac AG

See all content from 3D-Micromac AG