3D-Micromac CEO to Present at TechBlick MiniLED and MicroLED Displays Conference

3D-Micromac AG, the industry leader in laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser systems for the semiconductor, photovoltaic, glass and display markets, today announced that its CEO, Uwe Wagner, is presenting at the TechBlick “Mini- & Micro-LED Displays: Markets, Manufacturing Innovations, Applications, Promising Start-ups” event, to be held virtually on November 30-December 1.

Uwe Wagner’s presentation, “Laser technologies for the production of microLEDs,” will highlight laser-based system solutions for various manufacturing steps for microLEDs, including the use of integrated process control and monitoring to assure stable and reliable operation to ensure high throughput and low yield losses. His presentation will take place on Thursday December 1 beginning at 4:55 pm Central European Time (CET).

TechBlick Mini- & Micro-LED Displays is the first-ever event dedicated to miniLED and microLED technologies, which have the potential to revolutionize the display industry by enabling superior viewing angle, high dynamic range with perfect black luminance and high brightness, wide color gamut, fast refresh rates, long lifetime and low power consumption.

Laser Technologies for MicroLED Production

MicroLEDs have tremendous potential for future displays. However, several technical challenges must be overcome in the fabrication process prior to widespread deployment of microLEDs in the marketplace. One key hurdle is developing a process to release the dies from the sapphire growth wafer. Another is developing a process to transfer these dies to the display substrate with micron-level precision and reliability.

3D-Micromac addresses these challenges with its laser processing solutions, including its microMIRA™ Laser Lift-Off (LLO) system for separating the finished microLEDs from the sapphire growth wafer, and its microCETI™ Laser-Induced Forward Transfer (LIFT) system for moving the devices from the donor substrate to the display substrate. 3D-Micromac is a pioneer in the field of microLEDs, with more than 10 laser processing systems sold to date for microLED applications, including a recent order for multiple microMIRA systems from a leading optical solutions provider.

3D-Micromac is also a founding member of the MicroLED Association, which was established earlier this year to accelerate the adoption of microLED display technologies by bringing together companies, researchers and organizations active in the microLED industry and providing a forum for solving common technology issues, fostering cooperation and sharing relevant information, resources and tools. 3D-Micromac sees the MicroLED Association as an important body to help establish close networking and cooperation between customers and technology providers for further market development, and sees group efforts around topics like standardization as key to boosting market entry and paving the way for new display technologies.

