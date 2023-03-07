Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies | Clean Technology | Packaging

Woodward L’Orange Announces Move to 100% Recycled Packaging

Mar 7 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Woodward L’Orange – one of the world’s leading manufacturers of injection systems and engine components used in ships, powerplants, oil platforms, trains and mining vehicles - has strengthened its environmental commitment with the announcement it is switching to a new range of fully recycled plastic packaging for its products.

Image Credit: Woodward, Inc.

Related Stories

​​​​​​​The company, which reduced its own CO2 emissions by 80% in 2022, is moving to 100% recycled packaging – made from a range of post-consumer recycled household materials including yogurt pots and shampoo bottles. This will complement its wider packaging strategy of using cardboard, wood and recyclable materials wherever practical.

“As an organization we are fully committed to reducing the impact we have on the environment wherever we can and this is our latest step on that journey,” said Franziska Rothfuss, Sourcing Manager, Woodward L’Orange.

“Our products help our clients by combining low pollutant emissions, low fuel consumption, maximum reliability and a long service life, so it makes absolute sense that we also seek to achieve this in our own operations.”

Woodward L’Orange’s branded packaging colour will be changing as a result of this move from its traditional orange, to a new grey colour, as it further ramps up its commitment to reducing climate impact in line with its own ambitions to become fully climate neutral.

Heiko Sieb, Container Management and Logistics at Woodward L’Orange, said: “We are pleased to successfully transition the protective packaging to recycled plastic. Using recycled plastic in packaging has many benefits, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving finite natural resources.”

The switch to the new recycled packaging will be an interim one says Woodward L’Orange as it awaits further future packaging developments including compostable or residue-free degradable able to meet their packaging requirements in terms of impact resistance, weight, moisture, oil/heat/cold resistance and functionality.

“We’re on a journey towards becoming a climate-neutral company, and this year will see us connect to the Glatten local heating network helping us to further reduce our CO2 emissions by a further 10%,” Rothfuss from Woodward added.

Source: https://www.woodward.com/wlo

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »