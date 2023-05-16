Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

New dual-curing UV acrylic adhesives with high Tg

With the introduction of Vitralit® UD 8055 and Vitralit® UD 8056, Panacol continues to expand its portfolio of dual-curing acrylic adhesive systems. These adhesives principally cure with UV light. They also possess a secondary moisture post-cure mechanism to compensate for shadowed areas. A special characteristic of these two adhesive systems is their high glass transition range of over 100°C, which helps to preserve high-strength bonds through thermal cycling stress. 

Image Credit: Vitralit®

Related Stories

 

Vitralit® UD 8055 and Vitralit® UD 8056 are ideal for use as encapsulants that provide environmental protection to sensors and PCB components. They can also be used for bonding dissimilar substrates including many plastics and metals where undercuts or geometry-related cavities are present. This is precisely where they demonstrate their dual-cure advantage. The secondary moisture cure mechanism overcomes the challenge of shadowed bond lines and ensures a reliable bonding process.  

In the primary UV curing process, the bonded areas in the component are fixtured in seconds by UV light. LED curing systems can be used possessing wavelengths of 365 or 405nm. LED systems do not require any warm-up phases and thus enable the shortest cycle times. LED and UV pioneer Dr. Hönle offers a broad selection of spot and flood-style systems that are optimally matched to Panacol's adhesives and can be individually adapted to the application requirements. 

In the secondary post-curing process, uncured monomers crosslink in shadowed areas by atmospheric moisture without stress and the need for secondary thermal exposure. This technology enables fast cycle times and high-volume production without subjecting temperature-sensitive electronics or components to excessive thermal stress. 

A high glass transition range (Tg) is particularly important when encapsulations and bonded substrates must withstand thermal stress over long periods of time. Exceeding 100°C, the Tg of Vitralit® UD 8055 and Vitralit® UD 8056 ensures that thermal expansion coefficients behave homogeneously in the application area. This prevents the adhesive from losing bond strength and creating excessive stress between components which can lead to delamination or cracking in the electronics. Vitralit® UD 8055 and Vitralit® UD 8056 were primarily developed for the production of sensors, PCBs and flex PCBs that are used in consumer and automotive electronics. These components are usually designed for use up to 100°C, making acrylate systems with a Tg above 100°C the ideal solution for such applications.  

Vitralit® UD 8055 and Vitralit® UD 8056  achieve high adhesion with typical substrates such as FR4, PC and PBT.  Vitralit® UD 8055 has demonstrated very reliable adhesive performance through challenging 85/85 aging tests. Vitralit® UD 8056 is particularly impressive for its performance on LCP and has passed UL94 HB tests. With depth of cure that exceeds several millimeters, these two low-halogen adhesives can be used in a wide range of electronic assembly applications.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. (2023, May 16). New dual-curing UV acrylic adhesives with high Tg. AZoM. Retrieved on May 17, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61295.

  • MLA

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. "New dual-curing UV acrylic adhesives with high Tg". AZoM. 17 May 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61295>.

  • Chicago

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. "New dual-curing UV acrylic adhesives with high Tg". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61295. (accessed May 17, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. 2023. New dual-curing UV acrylic adhesives with high Tg. AZoM, viewed 17 May 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61295.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »