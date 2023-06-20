ELIX Polymers has developed a range of speciality grades of ABS and PC/ABS to reduce the squeaking and rattling sounds that are generated by plastic parts making contact with other plastic parts, leather, PVC-foil or other products. These undesirable noises can negatively affect the driver’s comfort as well as their perception of the quality of a car.

ELIX Polymers receive approval from premium Automotive OEM for anti-squeak materials. Image Credit: ELIX Polymers, PR074.

​​​​​​​Especially with the increase in popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles whose powertrains make less noise, anti-squeak materials are more often required by Automotive OEMs to produce critical interior parts like door handles, armrests, seating parts, sunroofs, cupholders and air vents. Several ELIX products have received approvals from a German premium Automotive OEM and will be used in future cars.

The materials were subjected to stick-slip tests according to VDA230-206 at testing machines from Ziegler Instruments with very positive test results: a 10-point scale was used, where 10 is the highest risk level. The newly developed ELIX grades managed to score 1 – the lowest risk level. Tests were conducted with different forces (10°N, 40°N) and speeds (1°mm/s and 4°mm/s) at several temperatures. Especially relevant successful results were obtained after the heat aging of materials where the risk normally increases in standard non-modified materials.

The new grades use ELIX Polymers’ base polymers: standard ABS, high heat ABS, ABS/PC or PC/ABS - and because their key properties remain the same, this does not affect existing OEM approvals of ELIX grades. Furthermore, as the shrinkage of the materials remains the same, current moulds can be used without further need for modifications. Significant cost savings are possible using these products, as no felts, tapes or grease need to be added after the injection and assembly of parts to reduce squeaking and rattling sounds. This new development is the result of ELIX Polymers close partnership with leading Automotive OEMs and its strategy directed at focusing on specialised added-value materials and the development of tailor-made solutions.

For more information, please pay us a visit at stand 62 at the PIAE Mannheim from the 21st to 22nd of June, or contact ELIX Polymers’ technical team.

Source: https://www.elix-polymers.com/