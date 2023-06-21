Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Electronics

TAGARNO Image Comparison App for Digital Microscopes is Transforming Quality Control in Electronics

Jun 21 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

TAGARNO, a leading provider of digital microscopes, is pleased to offer the innovative Image Comparison App. Designed specifically for digital microscopes, this intuitive app empowers users to create their own image library, enabling seamless and accurate product comparisons during quality control processes in the electronics industry.

Image Credit: TAGARNO

Quality control, especially during exit control, plays a crucial role in ensuring the final approval or rejection of electronic products. With the Image Comparison App, TAGARNO provides a powerful tool that simplifies and enhances the PCB comparison process against golden samples. By leveraging the app’s features, operators can make informed decisions quickly and effectively.

The Image Comparison App allows users to choose between previously saved images or capture and add new photos to the image library as needed. This flexibility ensures that operators have access to the most relevant images for comparison purposes. By using the app’s intuitive interface, operators can view and analyze images in various display modes, including side-by-side or alternate display in a user-defined interval.

“To achieve the highest level of quality control, it is essential to have reliable, efficient tools that facilitate accurate product comparisons,” said Jake Kurth, Country Manager, Americas at TAGARNO. “Our Image Comparison App is specifically designed to enhance the capabilities of digital microscopes, enabling users to effortlessly create and manage their image library for seamless comparisons during quality control processes. We believe that this app will revolutionize the way electronic products are evaluated, saving time and improving overall efficiency.”

To maximize the benefits of the Image Comparison App, TAGARNO recommends using a mouse for smooth navigation and control. For the best results, users can also integrate a keyboard and an XY table to further enhance their experience and precision.

Source: https://tagarno.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »