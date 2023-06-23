Durable, Efficient, and Cheap Solar Cells Developed

Perovskite solar cells developed by a group of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have received a world record efficiency of 24.35% with an active region of 1 cm2. This achievement sets the stage for low-cost, more successful, and durable solar cells.

Perovskite solar cells designed by Asst Prof Hou Yi (right), Mr Wang Xi (center), Dr Li Jia (left), and their team have attained a world record efficiency of 24.35% with an active area of 1 sqcm. Image Credit: National University of Singapore

To enable consistent benchmarking and comparisons of various solar cell technologies, the photovoltaic (PV) community employs a standard size of at least 1 cm2 to report the effectiveness of one-sun solar cells in the “Solar Cell Efficiency Tables.” Before the record-breaking step by the team of NUS, the best 1-cm2 perovskite solar cell documented a power conversion efficacy of 23.7%. This innovative achievement in increasing power production from next-generation renewable energy sources will be essential to safeguarding the energy future of the world.

Perovskites, a class of materials, come with ease of fabrication and high light absorption ability, which make them favorable for solar cell applications. Perovskite solar cell technology has succeeded in multiple breakthroughs in past years, and the technology remains evolving.

To address this challenge, we undertook a dedicated effort to develop innovative and scalable technologies aimed at improving the efficiency of 1-cm2 perovskite solar cells. Our objective was to bridge the efficiency gap and unlock the full potential of larger-sized devices. Hou Yi, Assistant Professor, National University of Singapore

Yi is also the leader of the NUS research team that include researchers from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering under the NUS College of Design and Engineering as well as the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS), a university-level research institute in NUS.

Building on more than 14 years of perovskite solar cell development, this work represents the first instance of an inverted-structure perovskite solar cell exceeding the normal structured perovskite solar cells with an active area of 1 cm2, and this is mainly attributed to the innovative charge transporting material incorporated in our perovskite solar cells. Since inverted-structure perovskite solar cells always offer excellent stability and scalability, achieving a higher efficiency than for normal-structured perovskite cells represents a significant milestone in commercializing this cutting-edge technology. Hou Yi, Assistant Professor, National University of Singapore

This milestone accomplished by Asst Prof. Hou Yi and his group has been added to the Solar Cell Efficiency Tables (Version 62) in 2023. The scientific journal Progress in Photovoltaics published these tables on June 21st, 2023. For solar cells and modules, these tables exhibit an extensive listing of the highest independently confirmed efficiencies.

Low-Cost, Efficient, and Stable Solar Cell Technology

The unparalleled achievement was made by efficiently incorporating a new interface material in perovskite solar cells.

The introduction of this novel interface material brings forth a range of advantageous attributes, including excellent optical, electrical, and chemical properties. These properties work synergistically to enhance both the efficiency and longevity of perovskite solar cells, paving the way for significant improvements in their performance and durability. Dr. Li Jia, Team Member and Postdoctoral Researcher, Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore

The potential findings reported by the NUS team highlight an essential milestone in progressing the commercialization of a cheap, potential, stable perovskite solar cell technology. “Our findings set the stage for the accelerated commercialization and integration of solar cells into various energy systems. We are excited by the prospects of our invention that represents a major contribution to a sustainable and renewable energy future,” stated Mr. Wang Xi, an NUS doctoral student and team member.

Towards a Greener Future

Depending on this exciting development, Asst Prof Hou and his group focus on pushing the limits of perovskite solar cell technology.

Another vital part of the aim is to enhance the stability of perovskite solar cells because perovskite materials are moisture-sensitive and can damage gradually. Asst Prof Hou said, “We are developing a customized accelerating aging methodology to bring this technology from the lab to the fab. One of our next goals is to deliver perovskite solar cells with 25 years of operational stability.”

The research is also researching to level up the solar cells to modules by increasing the dimensions of the perovskite solar cells and establishing their feasibility and efficacy on a larger scale.

“The insights gained from our current study will serve as a roadmap for developing stable, and eventually, commercially-viable perovskite solar cell products that can serve as sustainable energy solutions to help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” Asst Prof Hou concluded.

Journal Reference:

Green, M. A., et al. (2023) Solar cell efficiency tables (version 62). Progress in Photovoltaics. doi.org/10.1002/pip.3726.

Source: https://nus.edu.sg/