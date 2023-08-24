Key Insights Into Chemistry of Aerosol Formation From Aromatic Molecules

Many aromatic molecules are carcinogenic and have negative impacts on health. Their primary source is exhaust fumes from motor vehicles. Aromatics can form aerosol particles when they collide in the atmosphere with the hydroxyl radical, a molecule colloquially dubbed "atmospheric detergent" due to its acute propensity to react chemically. When breathed in, aerosol particles can lead to a myriad of chronic health issues and even death. These particles also affect Earth's climate by reflecting sun light and increasing the formation of clouds.

The Advanced Materials Show - Highlights from 2022 eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

Despite their importance to the urban environment, details of the reaction processes that form aerosol from aromatics have until now remained unresolved.

The group of researchers used a combination of quantum mechanics, targeted experiments, and modeling, to establish the early steps in the reaction process of toluene, one of the most abundant aromatic molecules.

"We found out that a reaction product that was previously thought to be stable is in fact transient and converts to new hot molecules. These molecules have residual energy that makes subsequent chemistry fast and promptly lead to aerosol precursor products. This result bridges the gap between theory and observation and provides better understanding of the chemistry of aerosol formation in urban environments," says Siddharth Iyer, Postdoctoral Research Fellow of Aerosol Physics at Tampere University.

The article Molecular rearrangement of bicyclic peroxy radicals is a key route to aerosol from aromatics was published in the journal Nature Communications on 17 August 2023.

Source: https://www.tuni.fi/en