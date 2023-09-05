Surf-Tech Manufacturing Completes Machine Runoff & Acceptance of New PVA Delta 8 Selective Conformal Coating System

PVA, a global supplier of automated dispensing and coating equipment, is excited to announce that Surf-Tech Manufacturing Corp. has made a strategic investment in PVA’s Delta 8 Selective Conformal Coating Machine with 5th Axis Tilt capability. Surf-Tech’s investment underscores its dedication to delivering top-notch quality and expanding its capabilities in selective conformal coating, potting, bead, and meter-mix dispensing applications.

Image Credit: PVA

Robotics & Automation eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

“We are thrilled to incorporate the Delta 8 unit from PVA into our manufacturing capabilities,” stated Stephen Eggart, President of Surf-Tech Manufacturing. “The Delta 8’s remarkable flexibility, precision, and integrated features will empower us to offer even more efficient and reliable manufacturing solutions to our clients. By continuously investing in advanced technology and cutting-edge equipment, we are dedicated to maintaining our status as a trusted partner for our clients, delivering comprehensive and high-quality manufacturing solutions.”

PVA’s Delta 8 Selective Conformal Coating Machine is celebrated for its exceptional versatility and flexibility. Designed to accommodate a diverse array of assembly applications, the Delta 8 is perfectly aligned with Surf-Tech’s multifaceted manufacturing requirements. The machine comes with an array of options and integrated features, boasting a robotic system repeatability of ±25 microns and the capability to accommodate multiple dispensing applications or materials within a single cell, resulting in heightened precision and efficiency.

A standout feature of the Delta 8 unit is its 5th Axis Tilt capability. With this motorized programmable tilt, the machine can be adjusted to angles ranging from -50° to 50°. The added flexibility provided by this feature enables enhanced accessibility to components, ensuring more precise dispense and spray processes. By leveraging the 5th Axis Tilt capability of the Delta 8, Surf-Tech anticipates achieving superior outcomes and upholding the highest quality standards.

Surf-Tech Manufacturing Corp., renowned for its versatile contract manufacturing services across a range of industries, has solidified its position by acquiring the Delta 8 unit from PVA. With this strategic investment, Surf-Tech is poised to address evolving customer needs and deliver exceptional outcomes across a broad spectrum of manufacturing applications.

As a trusted innovator in precision application solutions, PVA is committed to providing cutting-edge technologies that enhance production processes and drive efficiency in various industries.

Source: https://www.pva.net/