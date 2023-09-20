Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Materials Science

Metso Launches Digital VertiSense™ for Optimizing the Grinding Process in Vertimill® Stirred Mills

Metso is introducing a new solution to its Sense series portfolio of intelligent instruments. The Sense series products are part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering, and are targeted at solving specific process challenges and enabling optimization of mineral and hydrometallurgical plant process performance. VertiSense™ enables real-time wear monitoring of screw liners and enhances the grinding process in Vertimill® stirred mills.

Metso VertiSense. Image Credit: Metso

“We are excited to introduce VertiSenseTM to our Sense series portfolio of specialized instruments that provide analytical data to better understand processes. VertiSenseTM complements the series well and gives Vertimill® stirred mill users a unique tool to maximize operational efficiency through intuitive software and analytics. What VertiSenseTM does in practice is to ensure that wear parts are being replaced at the best time, thereby reducing waste and optimizing mill availability,” explains Rodrigo Rizzoli, Vice President, Stirred Mills & HPGR Services at Metso.

The VertiSenseTM is easy to install, maintain and use. It monitors liner wear rate and provides frequent reporting on the screw liners to assist plant maintenance personnel. Its wear measurement functionality facilitates the prediction of service life and spare stock planning. Like the rest of the Sense series products, VertiSenseTM is suited for both new and existing operations.

The Metso Sense series portfolio covers the entire minerals and hydrometallurgical process, helping customers to maximize their profitability and minimize their operating costs and environmental risks. In total, Metso’s intelligent instruments include more than 10 technologies to optimize the mining process.

Source: https://www.metso.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metso Corporation. (2023, September 20). Metso Launches Digital VertiSense™ for Optimizing the Grinding Process in Vertimill® Stirred Mills. AZoM. Retrieved on September 20, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61890.

  • MLA

    Metso Corporation. "Metso Launches Digital VertiSense™ for Optimizing the Grinding Process in Vertimill® Stirred Mills". AZoM. 20 September 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61890>.

  • Chicago

    Metso Corporation. "Metso Launches Digital VertiSense™ for Optimizing the Grinding Process in Vertimill® Stirred Mills". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61890. (accessed September 20, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Metso Corporation. 2023. Metso Launches Digital VertiSense™ for Optimizing the Grinding Process in Vertimill® Stirred Mills. AZoM, viewed 20 September 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61890.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
PE-100 Compact SEM

PE-100 Compact SEM

ModuleSci’s PE-100 is a compact SEM for full-size performance and is ideal for larger sample imagery.

From ModuleSci

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »