Lorin Industries to Add Batch Anodizing Capabilities

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, announces it will launch a new batch anodizing line at the beginning of 2024. This capability, combined with the long history of anodized coil processing, will allow Lorin to satisfy the needs of its current coil to coil customers with batch anodized parts. New customers requiring batch anodizing specifically will also now be able to access Lorin’s premier coil anodizing process. The products produced with Lorin’s batch anodizing process will offer the same high quality finishes Lorin is known for in their coil anodized products, which are utilized globally.

By anodizing you are able to allow aluminum products and parts the ability to withstand the elements and provide wear protection on a long-term basis, thus offering superior quality with a durable, corrosion-resistant finish, along with aesthetically pleasing colors. Lorin’s anodizing process provides a variety of colors and finishes, adding the perfect touch to anything from an electric guitar to a medical instrument.

Batch anodizing, also called ‘piece-part’ anodizing, is one of the two types of anodizing processes, alongside continuous coil anodizing. Both processes are fundamentally similar, in that each is an electrochemical process that builds a durable anodic layer that becomes a part of the substrate on a molecular level. The primary difference is that batch anodizing involves racking parts, or sheets, that are dipped into a series of tanks or baths. The advantages of batch anodizing include the ability to do small parts and smaller runs as well as thicker films and a plethora of colors. Products that would benefit from batch anodizing would include medical device components, firearm components, aerospace components, hunting and sporting goods equipment, architectural trim, and automotive parts, just to name a few.

The Advanced Materials Show - Highlights from 2022 eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

The premier quality of Lorin’s batch anodizing products arises out of the sophistication of its coil anodizing process, which combines the latest technological advancements with top quality materials. Lorin’s batch anodizing process utilizes tank sizes that allow for maximum flexibility in the process and the ability to efficiently turn around large as well as small order sizes. Lorin will offer a variety of standard and custom colors with Type II, modified hard coat, Type III (traditional hard-coat), and Lorin’s proprietary ColorIn® process included in their Batch line product offering.

Companies looking to create large or small runs of products with thick films and anodized edges will find an ideal solution in Lorin’s sophisticated batch anodizing process and will be able to take advantage of Lorin’s technical expertise, customer focus and committed team. Whether the industry be automotive, aerospace, military, toys, medical devices, or consumer goods, Lorin’s batch anodizing process fits the needs of specific products and desired performance requirements.

Source: https://www.lorin.com/