Lithoz reaffirms global market leadership position in ceramic 3D printing according to new VoxelMatters report

In the latest report issued by VoxelMatters, acknowledged independent source of information for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, Lithoz have once again confirmed their global number one position in ceramic 3D printing for 2022. In detail, this 2022 top position was achieved in terms of revenue generated as well as in the number of single system units sold and the total number of technical ceramic 3D printers installed to date.

Image Credit: Lithoz GmbH

According to the VoxelMatters report, Lithoz have contributed the most with their DLP-based CeraFab systems to the total revenue generated on this global AM segment. As a result of Lithoz’s market success here, DLP technology itself forms the largest segment within the entire technical ceramic AM technology market. When it comes to the number of hardware unit sales among the leading manufacturers of industrial level hardware, Lithoz was able to sell the highest total number of machines worldwide through combined sales of the entry-level CeraFab Lab L30, industrial-scale CeraFab S65 and high resolution CeraFab S25.

Lithoz as industry pioneers in ceramic manufacturing have been supporting the evolution of this particular technology from a niche market into an integral part of the manufacturing world. According to the report, DLP-based ceramic 3D systems are expected to maintain their leading share of around 75% within the VPP subsegment of technical ceramic AM, with Lithoz as a leader in future developments for this technology. The market is estimated to grow almost 20 times bigger over the next decade. Lithoz will continue to work on its excellence in quality and innovation which will further secure their top position in a growing market.

Image Credit: Lithoz GmbH

After another successful year, Lithoz plan to showcase their latest developments at the upcoming Formnext. The Vienna-based company will present a variety of multi-material parts, produced using their CeraFab Multi 2M30 multi-material 3D printer which will be on display at a trade show for the first time ever. Leading Lithoz partners will showcase fascinating parts which highlight the rapid growth of LCM technology for industrial use, while innovative parts for healthcare and dentistry, such as bioresorbable implants and lithium disilicate restorations, will be available for visitors to experience.

Find the full report here.