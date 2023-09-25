Posted in | News | Materials Research | Energy

University of Nottingham’s Creative Energy Homes Host Revolutionary Energy Storage Technology Trials

Sep 25 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

New energy storage technology, which could significantly reduce household bills and help the UK achieve net zero, has been installed at the University of Nottingham’s Creative Energy Homes.

The BASF Research House, one of the two homes that have had the technology installed. Image Credit: University of Nottingham

The installation is the latest step for the Advanced Distributed Storage for Grid Benefit Project (ADSorB) – a consortium led by researchers from the University of Sheffield – which aims to commercialise the use of new thermal energy storage technologies developed at the University of Loughborough. The technologies store excess energy when renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, are plentiful, so it can be released and used during peak times or to make up for shortfalls in supply.

The team previously undertook a feasibility study, where they evaluated Thermochemical Storage (TCS), which can offer longer term storage, and Phase Change Material (PCM) technologies, which are more agile and offer shorter term storage. Combined, the two have the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions, provide a more flexible approach to renewable energy storage and support the country’s net zero ambitions.

These technologies have since been developed and adapted to become modular thermal energy stores that can be slotted into homes alongside the household’s existing energy system – whether that’s as part of a retrofit or within a new build. These prototypes have been installed at Nottingham.

Mark Gillott, Professor of Sustainable Design at the University of Nottingham, said: “Soaring household bills have been hitting headlines for months as the cost-of-living crisis continues. Therefore, finding an effective alternative has never been more important. Thermal energy storage has the potential to solve two issues in one – not only is it cost effective, but it also removes renewable energy’s dependency on specific weather conditions.

“This is the first of two installations scheduled to take place at Nottingham this year. We’ve started with PCM technology and will follow with TCS later on in autumn, which will provide us with comparable data for both types of technology. By undertaking these trials at lived-in homes, we’ll be able to provide accurate results that will allow us to scale up the technology and bring it to market as quickly as possible.”

Alongside Nottingham, the project team is made up of researchers from Sheffield and Loughborough, universities, as well as Mixergy – the market leader in innovative, grid-connected hot water storage.

Dr Rob Barthorpe, from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, said: “This is an exciting milestone to have reached and we are now looking forward to generating the data, and creating an evidence base to demonstrate the benefit that distributed energy storage can provide. We hope this will validate our modelling that showed not only consumer benefits through reduced bills, but grid and carbon reduction benefits that will make significant contributions to the UK’s net zero goals.”

One of the two houses where the trials are taking place is currently occupied by Komal Siwach and her family. She said: “We’ve been living in our Creative Energy Home since 2019, and we’re really excited to be part of the first phase of installations as heat pumps are more efficient than more conventional boilers and furnaces. I’m expecting this will lower our energy bills by between 30% and 40%.”

The £2.6m project is funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) through the Longer Duration Energy Storage Demonstration programme, part of the £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP).

Source: https://www.universitiesfornottingham.ac.uk/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »