Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Energy

Allegro MicroSystems and BMW Group Collaborate on High Efficiency Traction Inverters For Battery Electric Vehicles

Oct 19 2023Reviewed by Skyla Baily

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced that BMW Group, the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles, has selected Allegro as the sole Current Sensor IC supplier for BMW Group’s traction inverter systems used across the company’s entire fleet of Battery Electric Vehicles.

As the market leader in Magnetic Sensing, Allegro’s Current Sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) deliver market-leading accuracy in the measurement of electrical current flowing through the vehicle motors. This accuracy enables precise motor control, leading to a superior driving experience and an extended driving range by minimizing power losses.

The IC’s built-in overcurrent detection and self-diagnostics enable BMW to meet the highest level of safety and reliability while reducing the number of components used in the traction inverter.

“For more than two decades, Allegro has worked closely with leading automotive customers to develop innovative, high-performance Magnetic Sensors that help increase the power density and improve the efficiency of power electronic systems used in electric vehicles,” said Michael Doogue, Allegro’s Chief Technology Officer. “We appreciate our strong relationship with the BMW Group, whose innovative mindset, focus on high performance, and technical insights positively influence Allegro’s technology and product roadmaps. Our expertise in Hall, TMR, coreless technologies and Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) rated sensors enables our customers to meet their design targets and accelerate their time to market.”

Source: https://www.allegromicro.com/en/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »