Rechargeable Hydrogen-Chlorine Battery with a Wide Temperature Range

A research team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) led by Prof. Wei Chen created a rechargeable hydrogen-chlorine (H 2 -Cl 2 ) battery that can function in a wide temperature range of -70 °C to 40 °C. The study was featured as the cover article in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Image Credit: Kenishirotie/Shutterstock.com

These days, hydrogen fuel cells have outstanding prospects for both sustainability and hydrogen abundance. Among hydrogen fuel cells, H 2 -Cl 2 fuel cells have gained prominence because of their quick electrochemical kinetics, elevated redox potential, and high specific capacity of the Cl 2 /Cl- redox pair.

Unfortunately, during the charging process, the volatile chlorine gas cannot be held in place, which leads to low reversibility and Coulombic efficiency (CE). The development of aqueous chlorine batteries with high performance and temperature application is an important necessity.

Initially, the group found that conventional adsorptive cathodes had low reversibility because they were unable to immobilize Cl 2 due to the absence of binding sites with significant affinity for Cl 2 . The researchers created a hierarchically porous carbon cathode made of macroporous carbon felt (CF) and extremely micro-/mesoporous carbon (HPC) to address this issue. This improved reversibility and successfully contained the Cl 2 on the cathode.

The researchers demonstrated that the H 2 -Cl 2 cells ran continuously for 500 cycles at a discharge capacity of 3 mAh cm-2, maintaining a high CE and stability. In addition, the cells perform admirably at extremely low temperatures, preserving a high specific capacity of 282 mAh g-1 at -70 °C and a discharge plateau of 1.1 V.

The Cl 2 /Cl- reaction happens concurrently with the reversible formation and breakage of C-Cl bonds, which improves the reversibility of the Cl 2 /Cl- cathodes. This was discovered by the team by combining X-Ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) with theoretical calculations to better understand the mechanism of reversibility improvement.

The design of high-energy-density hydrogen batteries and aqueous chlorine batteries across a broad temperature range can be guided by the new direction this study offers.

Journal Reference

Xie, Z., et al. (2023) Rechargeable Hydrogen–Chlorine Battery Operates in a Wide Temperature Range. Journal of the American Chemical Society. doi:10.1021/jacs.3c09819.

Source: https://english.cas.cn/