Atomic Probe Tomography Sheds Light on Battery Interfaces

Enhancing the safety and longevity of batteries necessitates a deeper comprehension of the intricate atomic-level processes occurring within them. Tong Li aims to establish the fundamental groundwork for this advancement through a Consolidator Grant, focusing on unraveling these processes within batteries.

Tong Li holds the professorship for Atomic-Scale Characterization at the Institute for Materials at Ruhr University Bochum. Image Credit: RUB, Marquard

Reports of cell phone battery explosions and electric car fires serve as consistent warnings about the risks associated with high-energy-density batteries. Despite the pursuit of longer-lasting and safer battery technologies, there remains a lack of comprehensive understanding regarding the electrochemical processes occurring within batteries, particularly at the interface between the electrode and the electrolyte.

Professor Tong Li, serving as the Professor for Atomic-Scale Characterization at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, aims to bridge this knowledge gap. Her efforts are supported by a Consolidator Grant from the European Research Council (ERC).

Leveraging the highly precise technique of atomic probe tomography, the researcher based in Bochum, Tong Li, can delve into electrochemical processes at an atomic level of detail. Li is set to receive approximately 2.2 million euros over a five-year period for her ERC project titled “Unveiling Atomic-Scale Elemental Distribution of Electrode/Electrolyte Interfaces and Interphase in Batteries.” The project's commencement is slated for 2024.

Visualizing Processes at the Interface One Atom at a Time

In lithium-metal batteries, there are typically two electrodes, an anode and a cathode, separated by an electrolyte solution. Lithium ions move between these electrodes during the charging and discharging cycles, facilitating the flow of electrical current.

Crucial here is both the interface itself, where the solid electrode meets the liquid electrolyte, as well as the solid electrolyte interphases, representing the physical states in this interface region.

If you can control the stability of the interface and the interphases, you can make batteries much safer and more efficient. Tong Li, Professor, Materials Researcher, Institute for Materials, Ruhr University Bochum

For instance, Tong Li is curious about the phenomenon of dendrite formation: The deposition of lithium ions on one electrode, forming branched structures that permeate the electrolyte, can pose a significant challenge. If these structures penetrate the separator, which is designed to electrically isolate the electrodes, and reach the cathode, it can lead to a short circuit.

As part of the ERC grant, Tong Li plans to examine the electrode/electrolyte interfaces and interphases affecting lithium deposition.

We want to gain a better understanding of the deposits in order to prevent them. Tong Li, Professor, Materials Researcher, Institute for Materials, Ruhr University Bochum

Tong Li uses atom probe tomography for these and other investigations of materials for energy conversion and storage. This helps her recognize the individual elements and regulate their three-dimensional position in the material.

