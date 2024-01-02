Revolutionizing NOx Removal in Diesel Vehicles

In collaboration with Prof. Zhaoliang Zhang's group at the University of Jinan, the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has produced a unique electrification strategy that enhances NO X pollutant removal performance at low temperatures.

The procedure of electrified NOX storage–reduction. Image Credit: NIMTE

Distributed Lab Topology (DLT) eBook - Learn How to Reduce Time-To-Result and Optimize Testing Frequencies in High-Throughput Environments eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

The research was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

One promising strategy for reducing NO X emissions from diesel vehicles and addressing the growing global energy problem and climate change is NO X storage reduction (NSR). However, because of advancements in engine technology and the increasing amount of time spent idling in traffic, exhaust temperatures are often below 250 °C, which is too low for catalytic NO X conversion to take place.

In order to tackle this problem, the scientists created a unique electrified NSR approach. Antimony-doped tin oxides (Pt-K/ATO) co-supported with Pt and K function as conductive catalysts. NSR reactions were triggered by applying a low input power (0.5–4 W) to the catalyst while using C 3 H 6 as a reductant.

This method lowered the ignition temperature for 10% NO X conversion to 165 °C, or over 100 °C below the conventional thermal counterpart.

Reducing the fuel-lean power increased the maximum energy efficiency by 23% while optimizing the power arrangement.

Furthermore, the catalysts' electrically induced discharge of lattice oxygen is demonstrated to hold pivotal functions in NSR reactions. This includes facilitating NO oxidation for NO x adsorption, promoting O 2 evolution for NO x desorption, and activating C 3 H 6 for NO x reduction. Consequently, this significantly enhances the overall NSR performance.

This effect has also been used in catalytic soot combustion, as documented in the study group's earlier work, indicating its apparent universality.

Given that the electric power supply may be changed in real-time to lower exhaust emissions, this electrification technique may provide insight into the development of electronic control units and the design of hybrid cars in general.

The study was funded by the Zhejiang Provincial Natural Science Foundation of China, the Ningbo Municipal Natural Science Foundation of China, and the Postdoctoral Science Foundation of China.

Journal Reference

Mei, X., et.al., (2023). Electrification-Enhanced Low-Temperature NO X Storage–Reduction on Pt and K Co-Supported Antimony-Doped Tin Oxides. Environmental Science & Technology. doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.3c05354.

Source: https://english.cas.cn/