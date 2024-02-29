Posted in | News | Chemistry

A New Microporous COF for Clean Hydrogen Peroxide Production

Feb 29 2024Reviewed by Lexie Corner

Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have created a microporous covalent organic framework with dense donor-acceptor lattices and tailored links for the clean and effective photosynthesis process that produces hydrogen peroxide (H2O2).

A New Microporous COF for Clean Hydrogen Peroxide Production
The illustration shows a newly designed hexavalent covalent organic framework (COF) material that mimics photosynthesis. (Left figure) Light triggers the transfer of an electron from a donor site to an acceptor site within the material (indicated by red arrows). This process transfers four positive charges to the donor site, which are then used to split water molecules into oxygen (indicated by green arrows). At the acceptor site, two electrons combine with oxygen to produce hydrogen peroxide (indicated by the blue arrow). (Right figure) The structure of the material allows for efficient movement of electrons (shown in yellow), positive charges (shown in blue), water, and oxygen throughout the single layer. This material has the potential to convert light energy into chemical energy in a similar way to natural photosynthesis. Image Credit: Nature Catalysis​​

Related Stories

The anthraquinone process, which uses hydrogen and oxygen, is a traditional industrial method of producing H2O2. However, this process is energy-intensive, uses costly noble-metal catalysts and hazardous solvents, and produces significant waste due to side reactions.

In contrast, the photocatalytic synthesis of H2O2 from oxygen and water is mild, clean, and energy-efficient. Above all, it tackles the common shortcomings of current photocatalytic systems, including poor activity, high requirement for extra alcohol sacrificial donors, and pure oxygen gas input.

A new kind of photocatalyst for the effective artificial photosynthesis of H2O2 from water and air has been developed by a research team under the direction of Professor Donglin Jiang from the Department of Chemistry, National University of Singapore.

The scientists created hexavalent covalent organic frameworks (COFs), where the donor-acceptor π columns serve as the structure's framework for catalytic active sites and high-rate photo-induced charge production.

Concurrently, the pore is designed with trigonal microporous channels that are hydraulically responsive, allowing reactants (oxygen and water) to be delivered instantly. As a result, when exposed to visible light, these hexavalent COFs efficiently and spontaneously generate H2O2 from water and ambient air in both batch and flow reactors.

The COFs exhibit a quantum efficiency of 17.5 % in batch reactors under visible light at 420 nm in the laboratory. It is possible to create self-cleaning surfaces and disinfection treatments with this technique.

The research was published in the journal Nature Catalysis.

In this work, we successfully addressed a key and common issue in photocatalysts, electrocatalysts, and heterogeneous catalysts, which is the efficient supply of charges and mass to catalytic sites. Our focus on precise structural design at the atomic level to explore both the skeletons and pores of COFs has led to the creation of an artificial photosynthesis system for H2O2 production, achieving unprecedented photocatalytic efficiency.

Donglin Jiang, Professor, Department of Chemistry, National University of Singapore

Journal Reference:

‌ Liu, R., et al. (2024) Linkage-engineered donor–acceptor covalent organic frameworks for optimal photosynthesis of hydrogen peroxide from water and air. Nature Catalysis. doi.org/10.1038/s41929-023-01102-3

Source: https://www.science.nus.edu.sg/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback