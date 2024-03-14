Posted in | News | Energy | Electronics

New Electrode Material Offers Promise for Clean Energy Production

Mar 14 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Hydrogen (H2) is being explored as a potential alternative to fossil fuels, contributing significantly to atmospheric emissions and global warming. However, reducing production costs is essential for it to be a feasible choice.

The researchers set out to analyze the performance of amorphous nickel phosphide (Ni-P) electrodes synthesized via electrodeposition on nickel foam. Image Credit: Center for Development of Functional Materials.

Related Stories

Researchers from the Center for Development of Functional Materials (CDMF), a Research, Innovation, and Dissemination Center (RIDC) supported by FAPESP and based at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in São Paulo state, Brazil, described the synthesis of a nickel phosphide electrode that revealed high efficiency in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) electrocatalysis.

This reaction, while still expensive, involves the breakdown of water molecules to release hydrogen ions through a process known as hydrolysis. The study was published in the journal Electrochimica Acta.

The electrochemical generation of hydrogen through hydrolysis represents a promising method with zero carbon emissions. The effectiveness of this technique hinges on the capability of the electrocatalyst.

The researchers detailed an experiment to evaluate the efficacy of amorphous nickel phosphide (Ni-P) electrodes, which were synthesized via electrodeposition on Ni foam and employed as an electrocatalyst for the HER. The 3-Ni-P electrode demonstrated exceptional performance across alkaline, neutral, and acidic environments. Additionally, the Ni-P films exhibited outstanding stability under the various conditions examined.

The electrode's impressive performance was credited to its granular structure, which provides a substantial surface area, facilitating effective interaction with the electrolyte and promoting HER kinetics.

The researchers highlight the significance of these findings in the search for a catalyst that is not only stable and easily synthesized but also capable of operating efficiently across a wide pH range for hydrogen production from water.

The first author of the study is Lucia Mascaro. The co-authors include Anelisse Brunca da Silva, Marina Medina, and Lorena Goulart.

Journal Reference:

Silva, A. B., et al. (2024) One-step electrodeposited nickel phosphide electrode for pH-universal electrochemical hydrogen production. Electrochimica Acta. doi.org/10.1016/j.electacta.2023.143679.

Source: https://agencia.fapesp.br/en

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback