Posted in | News | New Product

Emerson’s New Compact, Rugged PC Built to Connect Industrial Floor to Cloud

Emerson today announced the new PACSystems IPC 2010 Compact Industrial PC (IPC), a rugged industrial computer designed to handle a wide range of machine and discrete part manufacturing automation applications. The new solution is designed to serve manufacturing sites and OEM machine builders who need a ruggedized, compact, durable IPC to cost-effectively support their Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and other digital transformation initiatives.

PACSystems IPC 2010, pre-loaded with Movicon software and PACEdge IIoT platform, delivers high-performance computing for industrial edge data visualization applications. Image Credit: Emerson

The IPC 2010 addresses this by pre-loading the PACEdge industrial edge platform and elements of Movicon.NExT SCADA software, helping users run applications quickly using browser-based configuration. Provisions are included for keeping the software platform current and passively maintained, minimizing user effort, while maximizing reliability.

Running an industrial version of Linux, and including serial and Ethernet connectivity, the IPC 2010 can be used as a communications gateway in a variety of topologies, and simultaneously or separately as an edge computing device. Users can implement the IPC 2010 as a flexible protocol converter—and for many other computing functions—in many IIoT, edge, OT/IT convergence, HMI visualization, SCADA connectivity, and digital transformation roles.

Both the hardware and software are designed to be adaptable, universal, and scalable, providing a standardized and unified user experience that is easy-to-use, powerful, and supported by Emerson’s lifecycle services. The compact form factor IPC 2010 features the widest operating temperature range of any passively cooled IPC, with a low power consumption of just four watts, and tough packaging so it can be installed virtually anywhere.

The IPC 2010 offers an advantageous price/performance ratio, with no ongoing annual licensing costs, or charges for general and cybersecurity updates. Additional features, such as Movicon Connext© or WebHMI, can be activated or added at any time.

“Many customers undergoing a digital transformation want to start small and earn trust as they seek out value from edge-enabled applications,” said William Paczkowski, product manager for the 1/3 IPC 2010 for Emerson’s discrete automation business. “The IPC 2010 is specifically designed as a pre-packaged and economical solution so they can get running quickly and cost effectively.”

Emerson is already building the IPC 2010 into a range of larger offerings for leak detection, compressed air monitoring, batching systems, cloud enablement services, and other packaged solutions. This flexible industrial technology will enable customers of all types to benefit from their advanced capabilities.

Source: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/global

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Emerson. (2024, March 14). Emerson’s New Compact, Rugged PC Built to Connect Industrial Floor to Cloud. AZoM. Retrieved on March 14, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62702.

  • MLA

    Emerson. "Emerson’s New Compact, Rugged PC Built to Connect Industrial Floor to Cloud". AZoM. 14 March 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62702>.

  • Chicago

    Emerson. "Emerson’s New Compact, Rugged PC Built to Connect Industrial Floor to Cloud". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62702. (accessed March 14, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Emerson. 2024. Emerson’s New Compact, Rugged PC Built to Connect Industrial Floor to Cloud. AZoM, viewed 14 March 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62702.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback