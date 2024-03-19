Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Focused on Compactness and Precision

New high-resolution encoders from Dunkermotoren for the highest precision demands.

New high-resolution encoders from Dunkermotoren for highest precision demands.

Image Credit: Dunkermotoren GmbH

Related Stories

Dunkermotoren, a brand of AMETEK, launches a very compact solution for precise positioning tasks with the new MR 38 magnetic encoder. With a resolution of 1024 ppr on outputs A and B, the encoder is designed to cover complex motion profiles in a wide range of applications.

A third so-called Index Signal can be used as a reference for motor movement. It allows the absolute position of the motor within a move to be determined and thus validates the signals transmitted via outputs A and B. This offers the user additional safety regarding the accuracy of transmitted data.

A single motor revolution will show 4096 steps, allowing positions to be determined precisely and controlled with millimeter accuracy. Combined with an output current of 20 mA, exact transmission is guaranteed even over long cable lengths. In addition, all three signals are also available in inverted form, which increases the interference resistance of the output signal. The supply voltage of the encoder is 5 VDC (24 VDC available on request).

Thanks to its particularly compact design, the MR 38 encoder can be completely integrated into the housing of even small BLDC motor series from Dunkermotoren. This allows the signals to be connected directly to the motor connector, enabling a one-cable solution. This integration not only reduces the material requirements of the complete solution but also saves valuable space in applications with minimal installation space.

The result is a slim and powerful motor solution that meets the precise positioning requirements of your application.

Source: https://www.dunkermotoren.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. (2024, March 19). Focused on Compactness and Precision. AZoM. Retrieved on March 19, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62720.

  • MLA

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. "Focused on Compactness and Precision". AZoM. 19 March 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62720>.

  • Chicago

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. "Focused on Compactness and Precision". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62720. (accessed March 19, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. 2024. Focused on Compactness and Precision. AZoM, viewed 19 March 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62720.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback