Focused on Compactness and Precision

New high-resolution encoders from Dunkermotoren for the highest precision demands.

Image Credit: Dunkermotoren GmbH

Dunkermotoren, a brand of AMETEK, launches a very compact solution for precise positioning tasks with the new MR 38 magnetic encoder. With a resolution of 1024 ppr on outputs A and B, the encoder is designed to cover complex motion profiles in a wide range of applications.

A third so-called Index Signal can be used as a reference for motor movement. It allows the absolute position of the motor within a move to be determined and thus validates the signals transmitted via outputs A and B. This offers the user additional safety regarding the accuracy of transmitted data.

A single motor revolution will show 4096 steps, allowing positions to be determined precisely and controlled with millimeter accuracy. Combined with an output current of 20 mA, exact transmission is guaranteed even over long cable lengths. In addition, all three signals are also available in inverted form, which increases the interference resistance of the output signal. The supply voltage of the encoder is 5 VDC (24 VDC available on request).

Thanks to its particularly compact design, the MR 38 encoder can be completely integrated into the housing of even small BLDC motor series from Dunkermotoren. This allows the signals to be connected directly to the motor connector, enabling a one-cable solution. This integration not only reduces the material requirements of the complete solution but also saves valuable space in applications with minimal installation space.

The result is a slim and powerful motor solution that meets the precise positioning requirements of your application.

Source: https://www.dunkermotoren.com/