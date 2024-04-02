Posted in | News | Electronics | Control Systems

Revolutionizing Precision Soldering: Introducing the iBot-i1/2s By Sasinno Americas

Sasinno Americas is pleased to introduce its latest advancement in soldering technology – the iBot-i1/2s. This cutting-edge system redefines precision soldering with groundbreaking features designed to elevate efficiency and performance in electronics manufacturing processes. The system will be on display for the first time during the 2024 IPC APEX EXPO.

Sasinno iBot-i12s Soldering Head MedRes. Image Credit: Sasinno Americas

Key Competitive Edges:

Related Stories

PC Control for Enhanced Precision: The iBot-i1/2s sets a new standard with its PC-based control system, offering superior accuracy and an intuitive user interface compared to traditional teaching pad-based controls.

Advanced Camera Integration: Setting itself apart from competitors, the iBot series integrates advanced cameras for both programming and fiducial checking, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.

Superior Drive Mechanism: Utilizing servo motors and ball screws, the iBot-i1/2s delivers unmatched precision and reliability, eliminating the need for regular tension adjustments common with timing belt-driven stepper motors.

High-Performance JBC Solder Stations: Featuring original JBC solder stations, the iBot-i1/2s offers exceptional heat recovery and durability, guaranteeing seamless soldering experiences.

A Leader in Dual-Tip Soldering
The iBot-i1/2s addresses a common challenge in electronics manufacturing by offering dual-tip soldering capabilities on a single table. With distinct solder irons featuring different tip models, this innovative solution streamlines the soldering process without compromising precision, eliminating the need for multiple machines and reducing costs.

As the demand for versatility in soldering processes continues to grow, the iBot-i1/2s is tailored to the complexity of modern PCB designs. With joints varying in size and thermal requirements, this advanced system adapts seamlessly to diverse manufacturing needs.

Visit Booth 4027 at IPC APEX EXPO 2024 to experience firsthand the future of soldering technology.

Source: https://www.sasinno.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sasinno. (2024, April 02). Revolutionizing Precision Soldering: Introducing the iBot-i1/2s By Sasinno Americas. AZoM. Retrieved on April 02, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62799.

  • MLA

    Sasinno. "Revolutionizing Precision Soldering: Introducing the iBot-i1/2s By Sasinno Americas". AZoM. 02 April 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62799>.

  • Chicago

    Sasinno. "Revolutionizing Precision Soldering: Introducing the iBot-i1/2s By Sasinno Americas". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62799. (accessed April 02, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sasinno. 2024. Revolutionizing Precision Soldering: Introducing the iBot-i1/2s By Sasinno Americas. AZoM, viewed 02 April 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62799.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback