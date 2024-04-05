Posted in | News | Electronics

Integrating Electronics into Textiles: The Revolution of Chipless, Flexible Fibers

Apr 5 2024Reviewed by Laura Thomson

Researchers recently reported the development of a flexible electronic fiber that incorporates the human body as part of the circuit, enabling textile-based electronics without the requirement for batteries or chips. According to the authors, this approach is highly suitable for the scalable production of comfortable fiber-based electronics for various applications, including "smart" clothing.

Image Credit: Oleksandr Berezko/Shutterstock.com

Textile electronic systems are engineered to integrate electronic functionalities into textile or fiber assemblies, enabling capabilities such as sensing, computation, display, or communication. These systems offer extensive possibilities, from physiological monitoring to powering smart-home devices.

However, incorporating such electronics into fabrics for clothing presents a challenge because they usually require rigid components such as batteries or chips, which limits seamless integration, energy efficiency, functionality, and comfort. 

Weifeng Yang and colleagues introduced a soft, thin fiber facilitating wireless visual-digital interactions, leveraging the human body as an integral part of the circuit. This innovative approach harnesses ambient electromagnetic energy.

The interactive fiber, referred to as i-fiber, comprises three layers: a core generating an electromagnetic field, a dielectric layer storing human body-coupled electromagnetic energy, and an optical layer enabling visualization of the electric field.

Yang et al. demonstrated that the fibers maintained their functionality when subjected to industrial-scale textile manufacturing methods, including batch weaving, digital sewing, and embroidery machines. The researchers conducted tests on the textiles to assess durability and comfort, which included evaluations of washability, dyeability, moisture and sweat stability, as well as breathability.

To illustrate the proof-of-concept, Yang et al. created garments featuring a textile-based touchpad and display. These garments conveyed information through wireless illuminating patterns, eliminating the need for an external power source. Additionally, they developed a wireless haptic carpet capable of sensing and visualizing touch areas.

In a related perspective, Yunzhu Li and Yiyue Luo analyzed the findings and explored their potential to stimulate the advancement of functional fibers and their utilization across various fields.

Journal Reference:

Yang, W., et al. (2024) Single body-coupled fiber enables chipless textile electronics. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adk3755.

Source: https://www.aaas.org/

