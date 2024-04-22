Novel Strategy Overcomes Challenges in Copper-Based CO2 Conversion

In a recent paper published in the journal National Science Review, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China proposed a novel strategy to immobilize and stabilize single-atom Cu sites within a metal-organic framework-based catalyst.

This image shows the performance of carbon dioxide hydrogenation using the Cu single atom catalysts without (left) or with (right) the presence of Na+-decorated microenvironment (reaction conditions: CO 2 /H 2 volume ratio of 1/3 with reaction pressure of 3.5 MPa and reaction temperatures from 150 to 275 °C). The red columns represent the space-time yield of methanol, while the blue columns represent the selectivity of methanol. Notably, the introduction of Na+-decorated microenvironment has significantly enhanced the catalytic performance of the Cu single-atom catalysts. Image Credit: Science China Press

The buildup of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the Earth’s atmosphere since the start of the Industrial Revolution has given rise to serious environmental and climate-related concerns. In response to this urgent challenge, direct hydrogenation—the process of converting CO 2 into chemicals and/or fuels—has become a widely accepted and essential tactic for reducing CO 2 emissions and the use of fossil fuels.

Copper (Cu)-based catalysts have drawn the most attention among the various catalysts studied for CO 2 hydrogenation. This is due to their promising potential in the methanol production process. The intrinsic reduction and aggregation tendencies of the Cu-based active centers, especially at elevated operating temperatures, pose a significant challenge to the practical application of Cu-based catalysts in CO 2 hydrogenation despite the catalysts' promising catalytic activity.

This tendency toward reduction and aggregation may lead to larger Cu particles, which in turn may reduce the CO 2 hydrogenation activity and produce unwanted CO byproducts. This makes it difficult to simultaneously achieve the high catalytic activity and methanol selectivity required for large-scale industrial applications.

A novel strategy to immobilize and stabilize single-atom Cu sites within a metal-organic framework-based catalyst has been proposed by the research team led by Professor Hai-Long Jiang from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in response to these challenges.

The strategy involves creating a Na+ decorated microenvironment in close proximity to the single-atom Cu sites. Their extensive theoretical and experimental calculations have revealed the significance of the Na+-decorated microenvironment surrounding the single-atom Cu sites.

Through the electrostatic interaction between Na+ and Hδ- species, this microenvironment is essential in maintaining the atomic dispersion of Cu sites during the CO 2 hydrogenation process, even at high temperatures up to 275 °C. The catalyst has superior CO 2 hydrogenation activity (306 g·kg cat -1·h-1), high selectivity to methanol (93 %), and long-term stability compared to its counterpart without Na+ due to the remarkable stabilization effect of single-atom Cu sites.

In addition to advancing the development of Cu-based catalysts for the selective hydrogenation of CO 2 to methanol, this ground-breaking work presents a practical method for forming stable single-atom sites in advanced catalysis through the creation of nearby alkali-decorated microenvironments.

Journal Reference:

Guan, X., et al. (2024) Promoted hydrogenation of CO 2 to methanol over single-atom Cu sites with Na+ decorated microenvironment. National Science Review. doi.org/10.1093/nsr/nwae114

Source: https://www.scichina.com/