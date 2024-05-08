Indium Corporation to Showcase HIA Materials at ECTC

As an industry leader in innovative materials solutions for semiconductor packaging and assembly, Indium Corporation ® will feature its advanced products designed to meet the evolving challenges of heterogeneous integration and assembly (HIA) and fine-pitch system-in-package (SiP) applications at the 74th Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC), May 28‒31, in Denver, Colorado.

Indium Corporation’s proven SiPaste® series is specifically designed for fine feature printing with fine powders ranging from Type 5 to Type 8. They help Avoid the Void®, reduce slumping, and demonstrate consistent superior printing performance. Indium Corporation’s SiPaste® C312HF is a new formulation offering the same excellent printing performance and material stability over time, with the benefit of having an easily cleanable chemistry with semi-aqueous or saponifier technology.

Indium Corporation’s newest jetting solder paste, PicoShot® NC-6M, is a no-clean, halogen-free material specifically formulated to be compatible with Mycronic jetting systems. Chemically compatible with award-winning Indium12.8HF solder paste, PicoShot NC-6M is optimized for small dot jetting and long-term jetting with Type 6 solder paste. PicoShot NC-6M offers the smallest dot jetting volume among similar jetting pastes, at 1.6 nL/dot, with a minimum dot size of 230 um. In addition to exceptional jetting performance, its unique oxidation barrier promotes complete powder coalescence during reflow to eliminate graping and similar reflow issues.

NC-809 is a halogen-free, ultra-low residue flip-chip flux engineered with high-tack characteristics and designed to hold fine-pitch die or solder spheres in place without risk of shift during the assembly process. NC-809 exhibits superior wetting performance and is the first ULR flux qualified for ball grid array ball-attach applications for packages sensitive to traditional water cleaning processes. NC-809 also improves production yields by eliminating costly cleaning steps, which can increase substrate warpage both after reflow and before the underfilling steps, creating the potential for die damage and cracked solder joints.

NC-702A is a no-clean, near-zero residue, halogen-free, and SVHC-free adhesive solution designed for holding chips, dies, or solder preforms in place to prevent skewing and tilting during placement and reflow processes. Its chemical design enables it to hold a die in place during reflow and evaporate out while formic acid is released to enhance soldering. Its halogen-free nature also makes NC-702A environmentally friendly. Its near-zero residue feature also makes it compatible with the subsequent molding or underfill processes without the risk of delamination.

Indium Corporation is also proud to feature its innovative Durafuse® solder technology:

Award-winning Durafuse ® LT – a novel solder paste alloy system with highly versatile characteristics that enable energy savings, high reliability, low-temperature, step soldering, assemblies with large temperature gradients, and large BGAs with large complex warpage profiles.

– a novel solder paste alloy system with highly versatile characteristics that enable energy savings, high reliability, low-temperature, step soldering, assemblies with large temperature gradients, and large BGAs with large complex warpage profiles. Durafuse ® HR – based on novel solder paste alloy technology, delivers enhanced thermal cycling performance (-40 °C/125 °C and -40 °C/150 °C) and superior voiding performance for high-reliability automotive applications.

– based on novel solder paste alloy technology, delivers enhanced thermal cycling performance (-40 °C/125 °C and -40 °C/150 °C) and superior voiding performance for high-reliability automotive applications. Durafuse® HT – a novel design based on a novel alloy technology, designed to deliver a tin-rich, high-temperature, lead-free (HTLF) paste, presenting the merits of both constituent alloys.

Additionally, Indium Corporation will feature QuickSinter® , a new approach to sinter technology. This high-metal, low-organic content approach enables fast drying and sintering times for high throughput, with both silver and copper sinter pastes available.

