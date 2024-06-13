Posted in | News | 3D Printing

‘The Ceramic 3D Factory’ at RAPID + TCT 2024: Lithoz launches new dimension of 3D-printed ceramic serial production in the USA

At the upcoming RAPID + TCT, Lithoz will highlight their global ‘Ceramic 3D Factory’ network and launch the CeraControl software, driving ceramic additive manufacturing to a new dimension of serial production.

In its world premiere, a 15” (380mm) semiconductor ALD ring from Alumina Systems printed using LCM technology will be shown at the Lithoz booth (1613). Visitors can also experience an impressive range of innovative industrial and medical parts produced by global Lithoz partners in an exclusive ‘touch and feel’ opportunity.

With the growing demand for ceramic 3D printing at an industrial scale across industries, the success of Lithoz’s partners and technology in serial production is becoming increasingly visible. Lithoz will showcase the arrival of “The Ceramic 3D Factory,” uniting Lithoz technology and service bureaus worldwide in one global network for interconnected serial production across fields such as semiconductor production, aerospace, and MedTech.

RAPID + TCT 2024 will be this year's main touchpoint for the showcase of this global “Ceramic 3D Factory” network strengthened by the new CeraControl software, which allows for 100 globally interconnected CeraFab S65 3D printers.

An impressive showcase of 260 identically designed aerospike nozzles produced at varying sizes will demonstrate LCM technology's perfect reproducibility and powerful scalability to industrial dimensions. With 100 Lithoz CeraFab System S65 printers connected, the smallest parts shown can be manufactured with exact reproducibility at a printing speed of 3:46 minutes per part, resulting in an annual total volume of almost 14 million parts. A 15” (380mm) diameter alumina gas distribution ring from Alumina Systems using Lithoz LCM technology will be on show at the booth.

Alumina is used to ensure a constant gas flow and pressure even when using reactive gases. Capitalizing on the design freedom of Lithoz LCM technology, the part manufactured performs more effectively than conventionally produced rings thanks to a more complex design, allowing for an exceptionally lightweight and thin-walled structure.

