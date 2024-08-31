steute at the SMM 2024

In time for the SMM, the steute business division Controltec presents an extended range of switchgear products with DNV approvals.

Image Credit: steute

These switching devices have been developed for applications often involving exposure to damp and wet (including saltwater).Their key features also include a wide temperature range (down to -60 °C, depending on the series). The DNV approval certifies that they are mechanically robust and able to withstand shocks, impacts and vibrations up to 4 g – a combination frequently, but not exclusively demanded by the maritime industry, e.g. in shipbuilding or on oil rigs.

To date, the steute range of DNV-approved switchgear comprised magnetic sensors and safety sensors, as well as foot switches in "Extreme" variants.This range has now been extended to include the three universally applicable position switch series Ex 97, Ex 98 and Ex 99.All three series are compact and robust, and can be adapted to the individual case in question by selecting different actuators.A high protection class (IP 66/67) is a matter of course, as is certification for Ex zones 1 and 21 (gas Ex and dust Ex).

Additional features of these position switches include compact and standard dimensions to EN 50047 (Ex 97) and EN 50041 (Ex 98 and 99), metal enclosures (Ex 98) and universal mounting options.All three series are also available as non-Ex variants.

steute will be showing these three switch series with new DNV approvals at the SMM (Hall B6, Booth 137).Company presentations at the fair will additionally include robust and anti-corrosive foot switches for state-of the-art mooring systems ("quick release hooks") in cabled and wireless variants, as well as anti-two-block switches for port cranes – marking steute out as an international and highly specialised supplier to the maritime industry.