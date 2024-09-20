Rohde & Schwarz and NOFFZ Enable the Next Level of Automotive Radar Production with a New Efficient Solution

Rohde & Schwarz introduces new options for its automotive radar target simulator R&S AREG800A. The new R&S AREG-P creates and enables an environment for a seamless transition of automotive radar sensor from R&D to production. Used standalone or as turnkey solution together with NOFFZ integrating the AREGP into their production test systems, enables Tier1 automotive radar suppliers to increase throughput, reduce test time and optimize costs of end-of-line tests.

Boosting operational efficiency and profitability in automotive radar production with R&S AREG-P solutions. Image Credit: Rohde & Schwarz

When radar sensors move from R&D to production a seamless transition is critical. A smooth transition ensures that the production models meet the same high standards of performance, reliability, and durability that were established during the research and development phase. Any issue during the transition could compromise these functionalities, posing a potential risk to vehicle occupants and other road users.

The R&S AREG-P, based on the world’s leading radar target simulator the AREG800A, with its highly versatile configuration and precision parameters, is designed to effectively address these test and measurement challenges. It’s modular structure, which includes a base unit, up to three fully digital channels for independent generation of artificial objects and one object per channel, and the capacity to connect up to three frontends to a single base unit, ensures adaptability to different production needs. A wide 5 GHz RF instantaneous bandwidth and analogue IF output interfaces allow measuring the radar under tests EIRP with an additional R&S NRP8S(N) diode power sensor and bandwidth with an additional R&S FSV3007 signal and spectrum analyzer. This ensures that production models meet the high standards of performance set during the R&D phase and additionally leads to quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

The R&S AREG-P offers a variety of models, each tailored to meet different needs and operational contexts in radar production application. R&S AREG-P1 represents the Radar Mini configuration that creates a seamless takeover of the world leading radar test technology into the radar production application. R&S AREG-P2 as the Radar Golden configuration allows parallel testing of 2 radars in 2 different chambers in production, at the same time, and using the same target simulator. The Radar Pro configuration R&S AREGP3 goes a step further by eliminating the need for azimuth sweeps, thus minimizing testing time in production. Finally, the R&S AREG-P2+3, or the Radar Golden-Pro configuration, offers the most advanced solution by eliminating both the azimuth and the elevation sweeps further reducing the testing time in production to a minimum.

Leveraging the strength of the R&S AREG800A, the new options are optimized and future-proof for automotive radar production testing. Moreover, the AREG-P technology brings the proven performance of the established AREG target simulator into the production phase. Alongside the AREG-P, the CATR reflector technology is also transferred to production offering therefore another technology benefit by enabling tests of automotive radar sensors under far field conditions on a minimum test stand footprint. CATR has already proven its effectiveness in testing leading-edge 4D radars and is also future proofed for growing antenna apertures. Finally, the AREG-P and the CATR reflector provide a seamless yet compact production testing solution for customers developing radars in R&S ATS1500C chamber, with the R&S AREG800A.

The R&S AREG-P solutions also bring significant business benefits that can enhance operational efficiency and profitability in automotive radar production. Thanks to its modular nature Capital Expenditure (CAPEX distribution and minimization is facilitated. Its high-performance accuracy and minimizes Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and Time to Market (TTM). The compact design not only saves valuable footprint but also minimizes CO2 emissions and create environmentally friendly testing areas. The flexibility and scalability of the R&S AREG-P systems contribute to OPEX reduction as well as its easy and fast deployment which reduces setup time and associated costs.

The seamless transition of automotive radar sensors from R&D test systems to production testing also reduces failure risk and increases First Pass Yield (FPY), reducing wastage and boosting productivity. Key features like variable object distance, as well as patents like airgap as a minimum distance for FMCW radar sensors and vertical chambers with CATR, are transferred from R&D to production.

Ludwig Mair, Business Development Manager Radar from NOFFZ Technologies, comments: “At NOFFZ, we're happy to work hand-in-hand with Rohde & Schwarz to integrate the R&S AREG-P into our test systems for end-of-line production. This collaboration enables us to offer our customers an unparalleled advantage in terms of performance, cost-efficiency, and environmental sustainability."

In summary, each of R&S AREG-P models brings its unique strengths to the table, offering a range of solutions that can meet the diverse needs of the dynamic and demanding automotive radar production sector.