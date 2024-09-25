Posted in | News | Semiconductor

New Technique Enables Fast, Flexible Electronic Device Fabrication

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.Sep 25 2024

A research team from Seoul National University and the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology developed a “printing-based selective metal film deposition technique” that makes it easy and quick to fabricate high-performance soft electronic devices and circuits in various forms. The research findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Vapor deposition produces metal thin films with superior surface smoothness and electrical conductivity, which makes them indispensable parts of electronic circuits and devices.

However, shaping these metal thin films into the necessary shapes usually calls for the employment of stiff masks, like shadow masks or photomasks, which restricts the range of procedures that can be performed on different types of surfaces and makes pattern modification challenging.

This technique enables simultaneous vapor deposition and patterning without the need for a separate mask by using polymer patterns to prevent metal vapor from condensing. This method makes it possible to create patterns with line lengths ranging from μm to mm on a large scale.

The research team claims that metal thin film patterns may now be readily created on multi-curvature or elastic substrates, something that was previously unfeasible with conventional procedures due to the polymer pattern's exceptional stretchability and mechanical resilience.

Throughout the research, scientists demonstrated next-generation free-form electronic devices and circuits using metal thin films in a variety of configurations, such as stretchy LED arrays, curvilinear OLEDs (Organic Light-Emitting Diodes), and wireless power transmission.

This study not only developed a technology for easily custom-fabricating high-performance metal thin film patterns based on vapor deposition but also set the stage for maximizing the utility of metal thin films in the field of soft electronics by applying this technology to curved and stretchable systems.

Yongtaek Hong, Professor, Seoul National University

Related Stories

Hong added, “In the future, this selective metal thin film deposition technology is expected to be directly applied to forming porous transparent structures in the top common electrode of OLED panels, a key element for under-display camera and under-display face recognition sensor technologies that require various form factors.”

The co-first authors of the research, Drs. Sujin Jeong and Hyungsoo Yoon, are currently employed at Samsung Display Research Center, where they are concentrating on the creation of potential next-generation displays, such as stretchy displays. The Ministry of Science and ICT funded the research.

Journal Reference:

Jeong, S., et al. (2024) Printable, stretchable metal-vapor-desorption layers for high-fidelity patterning in soft, freeform electronics. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-51585-2.

Source:

Seoul National University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback