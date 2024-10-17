Posted in | News | Materials Research

Sofab Inks Unveils New High-Performance, Low-Cost ETL for Perovskite Solar Cells

SoFab InksOct 17 2024

SoFab Inks, a supplier of specialty materials used in perovskite manufacturing, has introduced a new high-performance, low-cost electron transport layer (ETL), designed to enhance the durability and manufacturability of perovskite solar cells. 

Image Credit: SoFab Inks

SoFab's new product is a functionalized nanoparticle ink that can be tuned with a dopant. This innovative ETL offers a range of benefits, including low-temperature solution processability, excellent photostability, high chemical stability, robust electron conductivity, good optical transparency, wide band gap, and favorable alignment with perovskites. 

SoFab's team has reported a PCE of over 20% in an inverted perovskite solar cell architecture made with a plastic substrate. The Company anticipates that its patented ETL could serve as a viable substitute for the commonly employed C60, an expensive organic ETL notorious for delamination issues and Voc pinning. 

Additionally, SoFab estimates the SnO2-based ETL will be orders of magnitude cheaper than C60, while also improving cell durability by 2-3x. 

The capability to dope SnO2 provides the flexibility to tailor and optimize performance across various nip and pin module architectures. SoFab’s team offers customization options and material development services to help customers achieve maximum device performance. 

“The wide and tunable optical band gap and deep conduction band (−4.3 eV) of SnO2 result in optimal charge injection,” said a lead chemist at SoFab. SoFab's customers report exceptional performance using gravure, slot-die, and blade coating. The SnO2 can be deposited in ambient environments and is compatible with high-throughput deposition methods, enabling scalable manufacturing processes. 

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the SoFab team to request a sample ([email protected]). 

In addition to its application in perovskite solar cells, SnO2 holds promise in diverse fields such as gas sensors, catalysts, pigments, anti-scratch coatings, anti-corrosion coatings, antimicrobial coatings, and electrodes for ion batteries. 

