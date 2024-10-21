3D Printing Enhances Micro Energy Storage

Researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology have developed a 3D printing technique for creating glass micro-supercapacitors (MSCs). This technique cuts down on the time and complexity needed to manufacture the complicated nanoscale characteristics that MSCs require. Their study was published in the journal ACS Nano.

A close up of 3D-printed Si-rich glass micro-supercapacitors on silicon substrates, magnified by 4720 times. Image Credit: KTH Royal Institute of Technology

According to Frank Niklaus, a Professor of micro- and nanosystems at KTH, the development may result in more portable, energy-efficient gadgets, such as wearable technology, self-sustaining sensors, and other Internet of Things applications.

The new technique addresses two major obstacles to fabricating such devices. The electrodes of a micro-supercapacitor, which store and conduct electrical energy, play a major role in determining its performance.

Therefore, to enable rapid ion transport, they require nanoscale channels and a larger electrode surface area. According to KTH Main Author Po-Han Huang, the new study tackles issues related to ultrashort laser pulse 3D printing technology.

The researchers found that hydrogen silsesquioxane, a precursor material that resembles glass, can undergo two simultaneous reactions when exposed to ultrashort laser pulses.

In the first reaction, self-organized nanoplates are created. In the second, the precursor is transformed into silicon-rich glass, which serves as the basis for 3D printing. This makes it possible to fabricate electrodes with plenty of open channels quickly and precisely, increasing surface area and accelerating ion transport.

The researchers showcased their approach by 3D-printing micro-supercapacitors that maintained strong performance even under rapid charging and discharging conditions.

Our findings represent a significant leap forward in microfabrication, with broad implications for the development of high-performance energy storage devices. Beyond MSCs, our approach has exciting potential applications in fields such as optical communication, nanoelectromechanical sensors, and 5D optical data storage. Po-Han Huang, KTH Royal Institute of Technology

"Micro-supercapacitors have the potential to make these applications more compact and efficient," added Niklaus.

The implications for commonly used technology are also crucial. According to Niklaus, non-micro supercapacitors are already maximizing energy capture in renewable energy, stabilizing power supplies in consumer electronics, and gathering energy produced during braking.

