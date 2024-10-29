Posted in | News | Materials Research

Harnessing the Power of Improved Zinc-Ion Batteries

Reviewed by Lexie CornerOct 29 2024

In a study published in Advanced Energy Materials, researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) developed a new method that could significantly increase the lifespan of aqueous zinc-ion batteries.

Functional principle of the zinc battery with protective layer. Image Credit: Technical University of Munich

The transition to renewable energy requires efficient methods for storing large amounts of electricity. Recent advancements have extended battery lifespan from a few thousand to hundreds of thousands of charge and discharge cycles.

Central to this innovation is a unique protective coating for the zinc anodes of the batteries. This coating addresses previous challenges, such as the growth of zinc dendrites—needle-like structures—and unwanted chemical reactions leading to corrosion and hydrogen formation.

The research team, led by Prof. Roland A. Fischer, Chair of Inorganic and Metal-Organic Chemistry at the TUM School of Natural Sciences, used a porous organic polymer called TpBD-2F for this purpose. On the zinc anode, TpBD-2F forms a stable, ultra-thin, well-organized film that prevents water from reaching the anode while enabling zinc ions to pass efficiently through nanochannels.

Zinc Batteries as a Cost-Effective Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

Zinc-ion batteries with this new protective layer could replace lithium-ion batteries in large-scale energy storage applications, such as in combination with solar or wind power plants. They last longer, are safer, and zinc is both cheaper and more readily available than lithium.

Da Lei, Ph.D., Study Lead Author and Student, Technical University of Munich

Lithium remains the top choice for portable electronics and electric vehicles; however, its high cost and environmental impact make it less suitable for large-scale energy storage applications.

Prof. Roland A. Fischer added, "This is truly a spectacular research result. We have shown that the chemical approach developed by Da Lei not only works but is also controllable. As fundamental researchers, we are primarily interested in new scientific principles—and here we have discovered one. We have already developed a first prototype in the form of a button cell. I see no reason why our findings couldn’t be translated to larger applications. Now, it is up to engineers to take up the idea and develop appropriate production processes.

Lei, D. et. al. (2024) Ion-Transport Kinetics and Interface Stability Augmentation of Zinc Anodes Based on Fluorinated Covalent Organic Framework Thin Films. Advanced Energy Materials. doi.org/10.1002/aenm.202403030

Technical University of Munich

