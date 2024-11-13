Posted in | News | Materials Research

Co-N/S-HCS Catalyst for Efficient Seawater Electrolysis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Laura ThomsonNov 13 2024

Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) and their associates have created an effective electrocatalyst named Co-N/S-HCS that exhibits exceptional activity and stability in seawater electrolysis, according to a study published in Chem Catalysis on November 13th, 2024.

The DFT-optimized atomic configurations of oxygen intermediates (OOH*, O*, and OH*) adsorbed on symmetric CoN4 and asymmetric CoN3S1 atomic interface models. Image Credit: ZHANG Canhui
The DFT-optimized atomic configurations of oxygen intermediates (OOH*, O*, and OH*) adsorbed on symmetric CoN4 and asymmetric CoN3S1 atomic interface models. Image Credit: ZHANG Canhui

Although seawater electrolysis has long been viewed as a viable method for producing hydrogen sustainably, it has encountered several obstacles because of corrosion caused by chloride ions (Cl⁻), which can impair the effectiveness of a catalyst.

This provides a sustainable method of producing sustainable hydrogen requiring minimal freshwater.

Our work has significantly enhanced the catalyst’s resistance to Cl⁻ corrosion by carefully tuning the electronic environment around cobalt atoms. This gives the Co-N/S-HCS both long-term stability and high activity.

Dr. Canhui Zhang, Study First Author and Researcher, Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Related Stories

In the asymmetric CoN₃S₁ structure used by the Co-N/S-HCS electrocatalyst, each cobalt (Co) atom is coordinated with three nitrogen (N) atoms and one sulfur (S) atom.

In contrast to the symmetric CoN4 configuration, this asymmetric CoN₃S₁ configuration, which was optimized using density functional theory and molecular dynamics simulations, alters the electronic distribution around the Co center, weakening corrosive Cl⁻ adsorption and improving the catalyst’s performance in seawater-based electrolytes.

The CoN₃S₁ structure maximizes the catalyst's trifunctional activity by facilitating essential processes like oxygen reduction, oxygen evolution, and hydrogen evolution, while simultaneously reducing the corrosive effects of Cl–.

This multipurpose capability is essential for practical applications in seawater-based energy systems.

Dr. Xingkun Wang, Study Corresponding Author, Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers confirmed their idea by including Co-N/S-HCS in a self-propelled seawater splitting device. This method, when combined with seawater-based Zn-air batteries (S-ZABs) and two-electrode electrolysis devices, performed exceptionally well. The S-ZABs demonstrated cycle stability for up to 650 hours, whereas the two-electrode electrolysis devices performed consistently for more than 1,100 hours.

More significantly, the integrated system has achieved a greater hydrogen production rate of 469 µmol/h, outperforming the CoSA/N, S-HCS system. The rate of hydrogen synthesis with current technologies is 184 µmol/h.

Co-N/S-HCS may be useful for other seawater applications, such desalination and enhanced energy storage, therefore the ramifications of this discovery go beyond just producing hydrogen.

The robustness of Co-N/S-HCS opens up exciting possibilities for sustainable hydrogen production in water-scarce regions, reducing costs and minimizing environmental impact.

Minghua Huang, Study Corresponding Author, Ocean University of China

These results provide a solid basis for creating catalysts that are resistant to seawater. The study demonstrates the possibility for large-scale, sustainable hydrogen production and represents a significant advancement in seawater-based energy options.

Another corresponding author, Prof. Heqing Jiang of QIBEBT added, “We hope this work inspires further advancements in sustainable hydrogen production that can meet global energy demands.

Journal Reference:

Zhang, C. et. al. (2024) Symmetry-breaking CoN3S1 centers enable inert chloride ion adsorption for facilitating self-driven overall seawater splitting. Chem Catalysis. doi.org/10.1016/j.checat.2024.101169

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback