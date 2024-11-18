Posted in | News | Clean Technology

New Catalyst Revolutionizes Hydrogen Peroxide Production

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerNov 18 2024

Scientists from Tohoku University have made significant progress in improving the effectiveness of an electrochemical reaction that generates hydrogen peroxide, a key chemical used in industrial processes such as sewage treatment, bleaching, and disinfection. The research was published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Integration of magnetic nanoparticles with molecular catalysts: Schematic illustration showing the CoPc/CB-Mag catalyst with polymer-protected magnetic nanoparticles, enabling spin state manipulation of cobalt centers. Image Credit: ©Hao Li et al.
Integration of magnetic nanoparticles with molecular catalysts: Schematic illustration showing the CoPc/CB-Mag catalyst with polymer-protected magnetic nanoparticles, enabling spin state manipulation of cobalt centers. Image Credit: ©Hao Li et al.

Related Stories

The oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) was enhanced through the development of a novel class of heterogeneous molecular catalysts incorporating an integrated magnetic field.

Traditional methods for producing hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) have several drawbacks. The concentrated product is difficult to transport safely, and the process consumes a lot of energy. To address these issues, the research team aimed to develop an environmentally friendly and more efficient electrochemical approach.

The research team created the novel catalyst by attaching cobalt phthalocyanine (CoPc) molecules to carbon black (CB) and combining them with polymer-protected magnetic (Mag) nanoparticles. This unique structure significantly improves catalytic performance by allowing effective manipulation of the spin states of the cobalt active sites.

The CoPc/CB-Mag catalyst greatly enhanced the efficiency of the reaction, producing an impressive 90 % H2O2, the researchers found. Notably, the catalyst uses up to seven orders of magnitude less magnetic material than other methods, making it safer and more practical for large-scale applications.

Our integrated magnetic field approach can shift the cobalt center from low-spin to high-spin state without modifying its atomic structure. This spin transition dramatically improves the catalyst's intrinsic activities in both oxygen reduction and evolution reactions.

Di Zhang, Advanced Institute for Materials Research, Tohoku University

The researchers used complete density functional theory (DFT) simulations to understand the fundamental mechanism behind this novel catalyst. Further research is needed to fully comprehend how and why it functions.

We found that the high-spin Co site exhibits stronger binding with oxygen-containing intermediates, which is crucial for efficient catalysis. The magnetic field-induced spin polarization also facilitates electron transfer and spin transitions during the reaction steps, boosting the catalytic kinetics.

Hao Li, Associate Professor, Tohoku University

Li added, “The combination of experimental results and theoretical insights provides a comprehensive picture of how magnetic fields can enhance catalytic performance. This can serve as guidance when designing new catalysts in the future.”

The findings could contribute to global efforts to develop carbon-neutral energy technologies and sustainable industrial processes by guiding the design of catalytic active materials. The aim is to create more cost-effective and environmentally friendly methods for producing hydrogen peroxide and other valuable chemicals.

Journal Reference:

Yu, Z., et al. (2024) Spin Manipulation of Heterogeneous Molecular Electrocatalysts by an Integrated Magnetic Field for Efficient Oxygen Redox Reactions. Advanced Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adma.202408461.

Source:

Tohoku University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback