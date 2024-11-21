SHENMAO Develops Lead-Free Solder Paste PF606-P for Innovative “Reverse Hybrid” Process

SHENMAO America, Inc. is excited to introduce its Lead-Free Solder Paste PF606-P, designed specifically for the “Reverse Hybrid” assembly process. This new approach is revolutionizing board assembly technology by offering a superior alternative to traditional low-temperature soldering techniques, enhancing both yield rates and reliability.

Image Credit: SHENMAO America, Inc.

The Reverse Hybrid process utilizes SAC (Sn-Ag-Cu) solder paste and BGA components with LTS (Low Temperature Solder) balls. Using a SAC reflow profile, this innovative method forms homogeneous solder joints, contrasting with the traditional “LTS Hybrid” assembly, which uses LTS paste and SAC balls under an LTS reflow profile to form hybrid joints. The key advantages of the Reverse Hybrid process are its higher yield rate and improved thermal and mechanical reliability.

This method is gaining traction for advanced packages, such as next-generation CPUs, which require lower ball attachment temperatures. The Reverse Hybrid process integrates seamlessly with existing SMT materials and SAC reflow temperature profiles, while providing excellent compatibility and homogeneity in SAC-LTS solder joints.

PF606-P solder paste has been adopted in this process for its outstanding performance. It offers exceptional printability and solderability, while its specially designed flux ensures superb voiding control, minimizing void formation and avoiding short defects caused by ball volume expansion due to voids. This makes PF606-P a preferred choice for manufacturers seeking robust, reliable soldering solutions.