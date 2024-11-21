Posted in | News | New Product

SHENMAO Develops Lead-Free Solder Paste PF606-P for Innovative “Reverse Hybrid” Process

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
SHENMAO America, Inc.Nov 21 2024

SHENMAO America, Inc. is excited to introduce its Lead-Free Solder Paste PF606-P, designed specifically for the “Reverse Hybrid” assembly process. This new approach is revolutionizing board assembly technology by offering a superior alternative to traditional low-temperature soldering techniques, enhancing both yield rates and reliability.

Image Credit: SHENMAO America, Inc.

Related Stories

The Reverse Hybrid process utilizes SAC (Sn-Ag-Cu) solder paste and BGA components with LTS (Low Temperature Solder) balls. Using a SAC reflow profile, this innovative method forms homogeneous solder joints, contrasting with the traditional “LTS Hybrid” assembly, which uses LTS paste and SAC balls under an LTS reflow profile to form hybrid joints. The key advantages of the Reverse Hybrid process are its higher yield rate and improved thermal and mechanical reliability.

This method is gaining traction for advanced packages, such as next-generation CPUs, which require lower ball attachment temperatures. The Reverse Hybrid process integrates seamlessly with existing SMT materials and SAC reflow temperature profiles, while providing excellent compatibility and homogeneity in SAC-LTS solder joints.

PF606-P solder paste has been adopted in this process for its outstanding performance. It offers exceptional printability and solderability, while its specially designed flux ensures superb voiding control, minimizing void formation and avoiding short defects caused by ball volume expansion due to voids. This makes PF606-P a preferred choice for manufacturers seeking robust, reliable soldering solutions.

Source:

SHENMAO America, Inc.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback