Brill Power Launches World’s First Battery Management as a Service (BMaaS) Offering

Brill Power has launched the world’s first Battery Management as a Service (BMaaS) offering to maximize the performance of battery systems. BMaaS links Brill Power’s Battery Intelligence Platform under a unified interface, presenting transformative results over the lifetime of battery systems.

Image Credit: Brill Power

Incorporating BrillCore (Hardware), BrillOS (Firmware) and BrillAnalytics (Cloud-based Analytics), BMaaS will enable battery integrators and owners to extract all the energy from systems over their lifetime, significantly improving the return on investment for battery energy storage.

BMaaS will give partners access to Brill Power’s latest BMS+ Power Conversion product, BESA BP6X1, for significantly lower upfront investment than the cost of a conventional BMS. Thanks to its patented active loading technology, BESA BP6X1 has the capability to extend battery life by up to 27%, increase utilization by up to 71%, continuously balance modules for improved utilisation and improve uptime & safety thanks to its module-level redundancy.

Under the BMaaS model, partners will pay a recurring monthly fee to access BrillAnalytics and as well as be supported by Brill Power’s team of battery experts throughout BESS commissioning and operation. To ensure optimal performance of systems from day 1, Brill Power’s data science team will develop state of the art SoX algorithms for partners and customers to ensure all energy can be used through operation. Once batteries are in service, customers will have access to real-time performance of systems via BrillAnalytics whilst Brill Power’s team will provide remote monitoring and diagnostics to help reduce O&M costs and downtime. This includes predictive failure insights developed using a combination of AI and Brill Power’s in-house battery expertise. Recommendations on optimizing battery performance through operation to maximise ROI will also be provided.

Cloud-based computation and reporting of SoC and SoH will be available to partners as part of the agreement through BrillAnalytics Health and over-the-air updates to the BMS will be provided to ensure embedded algorithms remain accurate and there is no loss in usable capacity – addressing one of the most common issues facing the BESS industry. Continuous firmware updates to the BMS will also be provided, ensuring partners have access to new features as they are rolled out and ‘no battery is left behind.’

In addition, through BrillAnalytics, BMaaS partners will be provided with insights into degradation rates of modules, racks and systems as well as estimated Remaining Useful Life, calculated using a combination of physical and empirical modelling. These insights enable asset owners to make more accurate projections on the cost of cycling batteries and more informed decisions about when to cycle batteries, especially in the utility-scale sector.

BMaaS will be offered on all current and future Brill Power products over 3-year, 5-year and custom length agreements.