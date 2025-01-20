Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Materials Research | Iron and Steel

“Dome-Shaped" Superconducting Phase Discovered in a Novel Transition Metal Zirconide

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerJan 20 2025

Researchers at Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered a novel superconducting material by synthesizing a new transition metal zirconide with varying iron-to-nickel ratios. The study was published in the Journal of Alloys and Compounds.

(a) Crystal structure of the team’s new material. (b) The lengths of repeating unit cells (lattice constants) as a function of iron to nickel ratio. (c) Transition temperatures as a function of iron to nickel ratio for magnetization, specific heat, and resistivity, all of which show the same dome-like shape. Image Credit: Tokyo Metropolitan University

Although iron zirconide and nickel zirconide are not superconducting, their newly created mixtures exhibit superconductivity, with a "dome-shaped" phase diagram characteristic of unconventional superconductors. This work offers a potential pathway for developing high-temperature superconducting materials with broader applications.

Related Stories

Superconductors are used in technologies such as power transmission cables, medical device magnets, and maglev systems. However, their widespread adoption is limited by the need to cool them to around 4 K. Materials exhibiting zero resistivity at higher temperatures, particularly near the 77 K threshold, would allow for cooling with liquid nitrogen instead of liquid helium, making the technology more accessible.

Recent discoveries, including iron-based superconductors identified in 2008, suggest that high-temperature superconductivity may operate through mechanisms distinct from those of conventional superconductors, such as those described by the Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory. Materials with magnetic components or magnetic ordering are increasingly recognized as important for unconventional superconductivity.

A team from Tokyo Metropolitan University, led by Associate Professor Yoshikazu Mizuguchi, has developed a novel superconducting alloy containing iron, nickel, and zirconium. The team demonstrated its superconducting properties for the first time.

Using arc melting, the researchers combined iron, nickel, and zirconium in varying ratios, confirming that the alloy’s crystal structure matches that of tetragonal transition-metal zirconides, a family of promising superconducting materials. They observed that the lattice constants varied smoothly with the iron-to-nickel ratio. They identified a composition range where the superconducting transition temperature increased and then decreased, forming the characteristic "dome-like" phase diagram.

Additional magnetization experiments revealed an anomaly in nickel zirconide linked to a magnetic transition, highlighting a possible connection between magnetic ordering and the observed unconventional superconductivity.

The team hopes their findings will advance understanding of unconventional superconductivity and inspire the development of materials for next-generation superconducting devices.

The study was supported by JSPS-KAKENHI Grant Number 23KK0088, a TMU Research Project for an Emergent Future Society, and a Tokyo Government Advanced Research Grant (H31–1).

Journal Reference:

Shimada, R., et al. (2025) Superconducting properties and electronic structure of CuAl2-type transition-metal zirconide Fe1-xNixZr2. Journal of Alloys and Compounds. doi.org/10.1016/j.jallcom.2024.177442

Source:

Tokyo Metropolitan University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback