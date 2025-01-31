NTPC Joins Forces with Energy Dome for CO2 Battery Deployment

NTPC Ltd., India's largest integrated power generation company, has announced the launch of its first CO2 battery energy storage project - a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainable and innovative energy solutions. The project shall be executed on a Turnkey basis by M/s. Triveni Turbine Limited along with their technology partner M/s. Energy Dome.
The plant will be set up in NTPC Kudgi plant premises with a capacity of 160 MWhr and represents an important step in NTPC's broader strategy to diversify its energy portfolio and increase the share of renewable power generation in its total capacity.
The adoption of CO2 Battery is well aligned with the Government of India initiative of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar’ policies, providing significant opportunities for the existing industrial supply chain in India, not only for domestic CO2 Battery projects but potentially also for global export markets.
Commenting on the development, Shri. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director – NTPC, said “This is a landmark development in the domain of ‘Long Duration Energy Storage’ (LDES). NTPC is proud to be in the technology forefront and setup the ‘CO2 Battery’ at NTPC Kudgi. With several advantages viz very long lifetime (>25 year), no need of critical minerals viz Lithium, Cobalt, topography agnostic, minimal performance degradation - unlike BESS where intricate electrochemistry is involved, very high depth of discharge (100%) - successful demonstration of this technology shall open new vistas in the field of ‘Electrical Energy Storage’."
Claudio Spadacini, Founder & CEO, Energy Dome further added, “The best projects are those that create win-win opportunities. Our collaboration with Triveni Turbines and NTPC to deploy the CO2 Battery achieves this by advancing NTPC’s decarbonization goals and round-the-clock (RTC) power delivery while strengthening India’s local supply chain through domestic sourcing. This project not only demonstrates the potential of sustainable innovation but also establishes a key global reference for our transformative technology, contributing to a cleaner and more resilient energy future."
Mr. Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman & Managing Director – Triveni Turbines, observed “We are delighted to win this landmark order from NTPC that aims to accelerate India’s energy transition efforts by making renewable energy (RE) dispatchable. It is a testament to our expertise in designing and developing innovative, energy-efficient solutions addressing our customers’ demands. Our CO2-based products and solutions underscore Triveni Turbine’s commitment to growth and excellence through strategic opportunities that align well with our existing solutions and strengths. Our partnership with Energy Dome, aims to deliver sustainable alternative green storage of energy also aligns well with our energy transition solutions."