NTPC Joins Forces with Energy Dome for CO2 Battery Deployment

NTPC Ltd., India's largest integrated power generation company, has announced the launch of its first CO 2 battery energy storage project - a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainable and innovative energy solutions. The project shall be executed on a Turnkey basis by M/s. Triveni Turbine Limited along with their technology partner M/s. Energy Dome.

Rendering of Energy Dome’s CO 2 Battery plant. Image Credit: Energy Dome

The plant will be set up in NTPC Kudgi plant premises with a capacity of 160 MWhr and represents an important step in NTPC's broader strategy to diversify its energy portfolio and increase the share of renewable power generation in its total capacity.

The adoption of CO 2 Battery is well aligned with the Government of India initiative of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar’ policies, providing significant opportunities for the existing industrial supply chain in India, not only for domestic CO 2 Battery projects but potentially also for global export markets.

Commenting on the development, Shri. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director – NTPC, said “This is a landmark development in the domain of ‘Long Duration Energy Storage’ (LDES). NTPC is proud to be in the technology forefront and setup the ‘CO 2 Battery’ at NTPC Kudgi. With several advantages viz very long lifetime (>25 year), no need of critical minerals viz Lithium, Cobalt, topography agnostic, minimal performance degradation - unlike BESS where intricate electrochemistry is involved, very high depth of discharge (100%) - successful demonstration of this technology shall open new vistas in the field of ‘Electrical Energy Storage’."

Claudio Spadacini, Founder & CEO, Energy Dome further added, “The best projects are those that create win-win opportunities. Our collaboration with Triveni Turbines and NTPC to deploy the CO 2 Battery achieves this by advancing NTPC’s decarbonization goals and round-the-clock (RTC) power delivery while strengthening India’s local supply chain through domestic sourcing. This project not only demonstrates the potential of sustainable innovation but also establishes a key global reference for our transformative technology, contributing to a cleaner and more resilient energy future."