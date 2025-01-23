Thermaltronics Launches Innovative TMT-1000S Soldering Station, Bringing Advanced Technology to All Users at an Unbeatable Price

Thermaltronics USA, Inc., a manufacturer of award- winning solder robots, is proud to announce the launch of the TMT-1000S Soldering Station, a precision soldering system incorporating the groundbreaking CURIE POINT technology. This advanced temperature control method is typically only available in higher-cost systems, but Thermaltronics has designed the TMT-1000S to deliver premium performance at an affordable end- user price of just $124.99—including a soldering tip and a power-down workstand.

Image Credit: Thermaltronics USA, Inc.

The TMT-1000S features a 50-watt RF power output, delivering soldering performance equivalent to over 100 watts in standard systems, ensuring powerful and efficient operation for all soldering needs. Additionally, the system's ESD safety compliance and certifications to CE and TuV standards provide exceptional safety and reliability—certifications rarely found at this price point.

Key features of the TMT-1000S include:

CURIE POINT Technology: Instantaneous power regulation that responds to the thermal demands of each solder joint, preventing overheating or underheating.

Rapid RF Induction Heating: Ensures precise temperature control with no overshoot and maintains a range of ±1.1 °C (±2 °F).

No Calibration or Training Required: The system is ready to use out-of-the-box, minimizing setup time and eliminating additional operator training.

Auto Power-Down Workstand: The tip automatically powers down when the handpiece is placed in the workstand, saving energy and prolonging tip life.

RoHS Compliance: Ensures the TMT-1000S adheres to environmental and safety standards.

Thermaltronics has also developed a range of competitively priced K Series soldering tips, offering users additional cost savings and the ability to tailor the system to specific applications. With these features, the TMT-1000S is perfectly suited for professionals and electronics enthusiasts worldwide who demand precision, safety, and affordability in their soldering tools.

"With the development of theTMT-1000S, our goal was to deliver cutting-edge technology to all users at an affordable price point," said Michael Gouldsmith, Director, Thermaltronics. "We’ve packed the TMT-1000S with advanced features typically found only in premium systems, ensuring accessibility without compromising on performance."

The TMT-1000S Soldering Station is available now.