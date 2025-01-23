Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Science | Minerals

Converting 2D Kaolinite into 3D Amorphous Cement

A recent study published in Scientific Reports outlined a breakthrough in the chemical conversion of kaolinite, a two-dimensional (2D) material, into a three-dimensional (3D) amorphous structure. Found in clays like kaolin and metakaolin (MK), kaolinite has a naturally layered structure. This conversion was achieved thanks to kaolinite’s high surface-to-volume ratio and chemical reactivity.

Kaoline clay (kaolinite)

Image Credit: www.sandatlas.org/Shutterstock.com

Background

Clays are layered structures made of sheet-like monolayers, with one dimension typically in the nanometer range. Due to their abundance and affordability, they are widely used in applications such as pollution control agents, biocompatible composites, and construction materials.

Kaolinitic clays are aluminosilicate precursors. When exposed to alkali activation, they form a 3D gel, creating a robust material with high mechanical strength. The sheet-like structure of kaolinite is often exfoliated—through intercalation, chemical, or physical methods—to produce nanoscale sheets.

Calcination, acid leaching, and ultrasonic dispersion can also be applied to raw kaolin to create modified kaolinite nanolayers, which are used in applications like drug delivery. This study explored the relationship between the structure and bonding energetics of kaolinite, MK, and alkali-activated derived materials (AAMs).

Methods

The AAM binder used in this study consisted of MK, composite liquid alkali silicate, and small amounts of silica fume and slag. The mixture contained 33.5 wt.% MK, 52 wt. % liquid alkali silicates, 7 wt.% silica fume, and 7.5 wt. % slag.

Related Stories

The mortar mix was prepared using the AAM binder combined with river sand aggregates in a 1:3 volume ratio. This mortar was cast into prismatic molds (15 × 15 × 30 mm) and cured at room temperature for 28 days.

MK and AAM were exfoliated from the prepared samples using a modified liquid biphasic exfoliation system that utilized water and dichloromethane (DCM) as the exfoliation media.

The MK precursor and AAM samples were characterized using field emission scanning electron microscopy (FESEM) coupled with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX). Additionally, the samples underwent analysis through X-ray diffraction (XRD) and wide and small-angle X-ray scattering (WAXS and SAXS, respectively).

Elemental analysis was conducted on the specimens to quantify carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen (CNHS-O) using X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) and an Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectrometer (ICP-OES). Their morphology was further examined using atomic force microscopy (AFM).

Finally, density functional theory (DFT) calculations and classical molecular dynamics simulations were performed on modeled kaolinite and MK to investigate the mechanisms underlying their structural transformations.

Results and Discussion

After mixing MK with an alkaline solution, the formation of AAM followed four key steps:

  1. Dissolution: MK dissolved in the alkaline solution, releasing silicon (Si) and aluminum (Al) species and converting Al(V) and Al(VI) into Al(IV).
  2. Reaction: The released Si and Al species reacted with silicates in the solution, forming aluminosilicate oligomers.
  3. Reorganization: The oligomers reorganized through gelation and polymerization to form a gel-like, amorphous phase.
  4. Polycondensation: This phase underwent polycondensation, producing a structurally stable 3D matrix, influenced by temperature and composition.

The inclusion of minor amounts of silica fume and slag significantly enhanced the material’s compressive strength. ICP-OES analysis revealed a Si:Al mass ratio of 0.38 for the MK precursor, which increased to 5.8 for the AAM—a direct effect of the slag addition. SAXS data indicated primary particle sizes of approximately 20 nm for MK and 5 nm for AAM. Additionally, WAXS results showed lower intensity Bragg reflections for AAM compared to MK, reflecting its more amorphous nature.

FESEM analysis revealed distinct structural differences:

  • MK: Featured loosely stacked, disordered sheets with a wide size distribution.
  • AAM: Displayed a more compact layered structure embedded within an amorphous phase, resembling a sintered material.

The brittle structure of MK tended to break into a random sheet size distribution, whereas AAM preserved fewer but larger sheets with thinner profiles. AAM approached a monolayer structure while maintaining a large lateral size, even after exfoliation. The amorphous phase of AAM appeared to break down further during this process.

Concluding Remarks

The researchers successfully demonstrated the conversion of kaolinite, a crystalline 2D material, into a 3D amorphous material with short-range 2D order through a chemical reaction in an alkaline medium. This transformation, driven by the high surface chemical reactivity of the 2D material, relied on a combined order-to-disorder mechanism.

However, the chemical reaction was self-limiting, resulting in a complex structure that was intermediate between a 3D glass and a 2D crystal. In this intermediate state, nanoscale 2D crystalline grains were embedded within an amorphous 3D structure exhibiting short-range order.

The researchers observed that the material produced through this process could be used as green cement. Unlike traditional Portland cement, it does not emit CO2 during its structural transformation, offering an environmentally friendly alternative.

Journal Reference

Carrio, JAG., et al. (2025). From 2D kaolinite to 3D amorphous cement. Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-81882-1, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-81882-1

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, January 23). Converting 2D Kaolinite into 3D Amorphous Cement. AZoM. Retrieved on January 23, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64153.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Converting 2D Kaolinite into 3D Amorphous Cement". AZoM. 23 January 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64153>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Converting 2D Kaolinite into 3D Amorphous Cement". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64153. (accessed January 23, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Converting 2D Kaolinite into 3D Amorphous Cement. AZoM, viewed 23 January 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64153.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback